Patriots Re-Sign K Nick Folk; Sign DL Davon Godchaux; Release Three Players

Folk, 36, is a veteran of 13 NFL seasons with the Dallas (2007-09), the New York Jets (2010-16), Tampa Bay (2017) and New England (2019-20). The 6-foot-1, 222-pounder originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft pick (178th overall) by the Dallas Cowboys out of Arizona in the 2007 NFL Draft. He has played in 177 regular season games and converted 285-of-350 field-goal attempts and 384-of-391 extra-point attempts for 1,239 career points. He has also appeared in five postseason contests and made 5-of-6 field-goal attempts and all 11 extra-point tries. Folk earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2007 and was selected to the Pro Football Writer's All-Rookie team that season.