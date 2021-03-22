Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Official website of the New England Patriots

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Mar 22, 2021 at 12:59 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

ExGU0i6WEAA9Kd1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots.

"For more than a decade, Patrick Chung was a versatile and valuable contributor to our team and in our community," said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. "I remember when I first met him in 2009 on the day we introduced him to the media. We talked about his love of his family and his passion for football. He had a great smile, a big personality and a relentless work ethic, which earned the respect and affection of his coaches and teammates, as well as Patriots fans everywhere. Twelve years later, Patrick retires as three-time Super Bowl Champion to spend more time with his family and pursue new passions in his life. We will be eager to welcome him back for the many alumni events and championship celebrations we will host in the future."

Chung, 33, played a key role in three Super Bowl victories for the Patriots and is the only player in NFL history to appear in the playoffs in each of his first 11 seasons. He is one of eight NFL players to start at least five Super Bowls. Chung was also selected to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade team at safety.

"Patrick Chung is a special person and player, one of the pillars of our program and truly in the upper echelon of the many greats I have had the privilege to coach," said head coach Bill Belichick. "It all stems from his passion for the game and tone-setting, team-first attitude. Pat's combination of toughness, intelligence and versatility was exceptional and it enabled him to perform more roles than most any player I have ever seen. In any setting, whether in the locker room, in meetings, on the practice field, during games and in the biggest moments, Pat was everything a coach could want. It is no accident that his teams competed for championships virtually every year of his Patriots career. I applaud him for a remarkable career and am grateful for all he did for me and our organization."

Photos: Best of Patrick Chung 

Presenting some of our favorite photos of Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who recently announced his retirement after an 11-year NFL career.

HT011417_DS0190a-watermarked
1 / 33
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography DSPics
@DB112915_KN1106-watermarked
2 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
2009---Chung-watermarked
3 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
MV120218_EJA0159-watermarked
4 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
@JJ122312_DS1685-watermarked
5 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
SBLI_AF020517Postgame_DS1872-watermarked
6 / 33
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography DSPics
NYJ122416_DS1433-watermarked
7 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
IMG_1831-605336-watermarked
8 / 33
New England Patriots
@CB100916_JM132-watermarked
9 / 33
Photo by Jim Mahoney
013117PC_EJA19-watermarked
10 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
KC090717RKK_DS488-watermarked
11 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
@KCC012019_DS2475-watermarked
12 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
061816-Chung-Messi_DS06-watermarked
13 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
080218TC-NonMedia_DS687-watermarked
14 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
DB011412_KN1785-watermarked
15 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
060619-SBLIII-RingCeremony_DS0866-watermarked
16 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
@DB111217_DS1683-watermarked
17 / 33
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography DSPics
AF102217_MRKT2148-watermarked
18 / 33
New England Patriots
080316TC_EJA059-watermarked
19 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
SBLIII-020319-LAR-Postgame_EJA0131-watermarked
20 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
SBLI_AF020517Postgame_KN1319-watermarked
21 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
SBLIII-012719-SendOffRally_DS762-watermarked
22 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
@MD100410_DS1342-watermarked
23 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
IMG_1883-605378-watermarked
24 / 33
New England Patriots
@DB111217_KN1908a-watermarked
25 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
Christycanyoutouchup-602166-watermarked
26 / 33
New England Patriots
@NYJ112518_DS0904-watermarked
27 / 33
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
CB-102719_DDD0465-watermarked
28 / 33
Photo by Dwight Darian/New England Patriots
091318-Chung_EJA02-watermarked
29 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
NYJ-092219_EJA1057-watermarked
30 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
@MD121117_KN1235-watermarked
31 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
BB-122119_Masse2059-watermarked
32 / 33
New England Patriots/New England Patriots
HT-120119_EJA0370-watermarked
33 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Chung was originally drafted by New England in the second round (34th overall) in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Oregon. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, signed with Philadelphia for the 2013 season before re-joining the Patriots in the spring of 2014. Chung exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision and did not play in the 2020 season.

He played in 153 regular season games with 122 starts and finished with 759 total tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, 11 interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, 57 passes defensed, one forced fumble, five fumble recoveries and 42 special teams tackles. Chung also played in 23 postseason games with 20 starts and added 93 total tackles, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and eight special teams tackles.

In a 2010 game at Miami, Chung blocked a punt a field goal and returned an interception for a touchdown.

