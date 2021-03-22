Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Chung, 33, played a key role in three Super Bowl victories for the Patriots and is the only player in NFL history to appear in the playoffs in each of his first 11 seasons. He is one of eight NFL players to start at least five Super Bowls. Chung was also selected to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade team at safety.

"Patrick Chung is a special person and player, one of the pillars of our program and truly in the upper echelon of the many greats I have had the privilege to coach," said head coach Bill Belichick. "It all stems from his passion for the game and tone-setting, team-first attitude. Pat's combination of toughness, intelligence and versatility was exceptional and it enabled him to perform more roles than most any player I have ever seen. In any setting, whether in the locker room, in meetings, on the practice field, during games and in the biggest moments, Pat was everything a coach could want. It is no accident that his teams competed for championships virtually every year of his Patriots career. I applaud him for a remarkable career and am grateful for all he did for me and our organization."