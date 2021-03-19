Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Mar 19 - 12:00 AM | Sun Mar 21 - 12:59 AM

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

Patriots teammates show Patrick Chung love after retirement announcement 

Mar 19, 2021 at 03:45 PM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Patrick Chung had Twitter users guessing on Tuesday afternoon, when he tweeted: "Big news coming. Stay tuned!!" He followed it up an hour later with: "The news is I saved money with liberty mutual. Haha I'll wait for your comments."

He was kidding that day, but it turns out Chung did have some major news to share.

On Thursday, he announced on Instagram that he was retiring from the NFL.

He wrote: "I want to say thank you to the Patriots organization, my family, my fans, coaches, just everyone. I'm in tears writing this, but I've decided to hang up my cleats. Bill, Mr. Kraft (mean mug) thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years. I love you. Bill for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that. To my teammates, trainers, Eq team, video guys, meal room employees, janitors, etc. I love you guys and ladies. Thank you for being the rock to the organization. For cleaning up, feeding, taking care of me for 11 years. You will forever be family. But it's time to start a new life. Patriot until I die!!! Love you all."

After 11 years, two stints and three Super Bowls, Chung earned a reputation as one of the most dedicated Patriots to come through the locker room. He left it all on the field every time, and that tenacity defined his career and legacy.

It also earned him respect from his former teammates, who took to social media to congratulate their friend on a hell of a run.

On his Instagram post, people flooded the comments with love, including Dont'a Hightower, Damien Harris, Joe Cardona, Danny Amendola, Rex Burkhead, James White, Kyle Van Noy, Joejuan Williams, Rob Ninkovich and more. It's clear Chung's presence will be missed in the locker room and on the field.

dmac
Photo via Instagram/@McCourtyTwins
dmac2 pdc
Photo via Instagram/@McCourtyTwins
jones pdc
Photo via Instagram/@justjjones
bentley pdc
Photo via Instagram/@warriormentality
wino pdc
Photo via Instagram/@chasewinovich
jmac pdc
Photo via Instagram/@McCourtyTwins
brady pdc
Photo via Instagram/@TomBrady
harmon pdc
Photo via Instagram/@dharm26
jennings pdc
Photo via Instagram/@_threee3

Congratulations on an incredible career, Pat. Patriots Nation and your teammates will certainly miss you.

Related Content

news

Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

A recap of the wild week in transactions -- according to Patriots social media. 
news

Get to know all of the Patriots reported free agent signings off the field

It was a wild week in free agency and legal tampering, and the Patriots have brought some new faces into the fold. Let's get to know the reported new guys. 
news

Joe Thuney reflects on time in New England in touching Instagram farewell

The former Patriots offensive lineman was drafted by the Patriots and bid the organization farewell in a touching Instagram. 
news

Cody Davis announces reported re-signing in the most precious fashion

Cody Davis will reportedly be back with the Patriots, and he shared the news on Twitter with some help from his son. 
news

Brandon King gives Bill Belichick fresh haircut for a cause

Barber/linebacker Brandon King got himself a new client: Bill Belichick. 
news

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Julian Edelman shared the message on Wednesday. 
news

Boston Renegade Adrienne Smith's mission to empower, inspire the next generation of women in football

Adrienne Smith will be part of the Patriots and Revolution Foundations Women in Sports Panel on Thursday. 
news

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

You can listen to the conversation on the latest episode of "Do Your Part," an official Patriots podcast.
news

Ron Burton Sr. built a 'utopia' of love and faith, leaving a legacy greater than football

Ron Burton Sr., the Patriots' first draft pick in 1960, built a legacy bigger than football through the Ron Burton Training Village, and his family's dedication has ensured it lives on.
news

Chris Hogan declares for Premier Lacrosse League entry draft

The former Patriot is switching gears and trying his hand at professional lacrosse. 
news

McCourtys join panel on "Trial 4" documentary, criminal justice reform

The February 11 event covered systemic injustices. 

Latest News

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Patriots Sign DL Montravius Adams and LB Raekwon McMillan

Free agency frenzy: A wild week as told by Patriots players' social media

Get to know all of the Patriots reported free agent signings off the field

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Megan O'Brien sat down with new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry to discuss how thrilled he is to be a part of the franchise as well as his relationship with Coach Belichick.

Offseason Report: Free agent frenzy continues

A recap of a busy week for the New England Patriots that continues with more additions to the 2021 roster.

One-on-one with Nelson Agholor

Megan O'Brien sat down with one of the newest New England Patriots, wide receiver Nelson Agholor to discuss the process of signing with the team as well as his first day as a Patriot.

Offseason Report: Busy offseason continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to make moves that contribute to their busy offseason.

Offseason Report: New league year has officially begun

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continued to make headlines as the new league year began at 4pm today.

Offseason Report: Patriots signing blitz continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to be aggressive on the second day of the legal tampering period.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising