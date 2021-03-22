Patriots Re-Sign C David Andrews

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed C David Andrews as an unrestricted free agent. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Andrews, 28, is a veteran of six seasons with New England after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Georgia on May 8, 2015. The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has played in 72 regular season games with 69 starts at center and has played in 11 postseason games with nine starts at center. Elected team captain for four times (2017-20), Andrews has helped the Patriots capture two Super Bowl Championships and was selected to the Patriots 2010s All-Decade Team at center. Last season, Andrews started all 12 games that he played at center.