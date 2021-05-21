Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 21 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 23 - 11:58 PM

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

May 21, 2021 at 05:34 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

Transactions (use for 2021)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran S Adrian Colbert and veteran RB Tyler Gaffney. Terms of the contracts were not announced. Gaffney spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons with New England and then part of the 2016 season on the practice squad.

This is a 2019 photo of Adrian Colbert of the San Francisco 49ers NFL football team. This image reflects the San Francisco 49ers active roster as of Thursday, May 2, 2019 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Adrian Colbert

# DB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 205 lbs
  • College: Miami

Colbert, 27, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with San Francisco (2017-18), Miami (2019) and the New York Giants (2020). The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (229th overall) by San Francisco in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla.). Colbert was released by San Francisco on Sept. 18, 2019 and was signed by Seattle to the practice squad on Sept. 19. He was signed by Miami to the 53-man roster from the Seattle practice squad on Nov. 20, 2019. Colbert was released by Miami on Aug. 16, 2020 and was signed by Kansas City on Aug. 22, 2020. He was claimed off waivers by the New York Giants following his release by Kansas City on Sept. 5. Overall, Colbert has played in 33 regular season games with 19 starts and totaled 65 tackles, eight passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and nine special teams tackles. Last season with the Giants, Colbert played in six games with two starts and finished with seven tackles.

Related Links

This is a 2016 photo of Tyler Gaffney of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of Wednesday, May 25, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Tyler Gaffney

# RB

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 220 lbs
  • College: Stanford

Gaffney, 30, was originally drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round (204th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Stanford. The 6-foot, 220-pounder was released by Carolina during training camp and claimed off waivers and awarded to the New England Patriots on July 28, 2014. Gaffney spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons on injured reserve with the Patriots and part of the 2016 season on New England's practice squad. He was elevated to the 53-man roster on Oct. 29, 2016 and was inactive for one game before being released on Nov. 10 and re-joining the practice squad. Gaffney was released by New England on March 20, 2017. He was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars during training camp in 2017 and spent the season on injured reserve. Gaffney then played minor league baseball in 2018 while in the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system. He re-joined the NFL by signing with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad on Dec. 22, 2020 and was released on Jan. 4, 2021.

Related Content

news

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

The Patriots announced today the signing of first-year LS Wes Farnsworth.
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
news

Patriots Sign Sixth-Round Pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer; Release OL Najee Toran

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 sixth-round draft pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and veteran QB Brian Hoyer. In addition, the Patriots released OL Najee Toran.
news

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. 
news

Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
news

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon.
news

Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of free agent LB Harvey Langi.
news

Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

The Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin. 
news

Patriots Release Quarterback Jake Dolegala

The Patriots announced that they have released QB Jake Dolegala.
news

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

The Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent DB J.C. Jackson. In addition, the Patriots released OL Dustin Woodard. 
news

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

Latest News

Patriots Sign S Adrian Colbert and RB Tyler Gaffney

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

Patriots News Blitz 5/21: Lawrence Guy is ready for 2021

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Lawrence Guy 5/20: 'All the greats say they learn from their failures'

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kyle Dugger 5/18: 'Practice is going to be really competitive'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Highlights from Rookie Mini Camp

Watch the Patriots 2021 rookies get to work at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising