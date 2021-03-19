Get to know all of the Patriots reported free agent signings off the field

Raekwon McMillan

On Friday, the Patriots added another free agent: Raekwon McMillan.

If you're reading this and thinking his name sounds familiar, he has a famous namesake: Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan. McMillan's mother is a big fan of Wu-Tang Clan and was inspired by their music, so much so that she named her son after one of its members. In an ESPN article from 2017, word got back to Raekwon about the young, budding linebacker with his name.

"It's a blessing to be able to get that kind of support from people that you never met, and they get an inspiration from you based on your talent and your work ethic in the music business," Raekwon told ESPN. "It's an honor. I feel honored. I'm happy that I can be some kind of inspiration to somebody to pass down to their family. That's a beautiful thing."

Name aside, McMillan has worked to create a legacy for himself off the football field. After losing his grandfather to throat cancer, he's become an advocate for cancer patients and survivors. When he was with the Dolphins, McMillan was on the board for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge.

"My grandfather passed away from throat cancer about six, seven years ago," McMillan said to the Dolphins team website. "My mom, she really pointed it out to me that I need to get out there and go support it and make sure that I build more awareness for people back home, not just here in Florida but people back home and make sure they realize that this is a big thing."