Report: Lawrence Guy coming back to Patriots

Mar 24, 2021 at 04:26 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots are retaining their second internal free agent of the day with the signing of defensive lineman Lawrence Guy to a reported four-year deal. Guy had previously visited with the Dolphins according to reports but failed to strike a deal.

The Patriots made significant moves at the start of free agency to add to their defensive front, starting with Davon Godchaux, Deartrich Wise, Carl Davis and Henry Anderson up front, and now a potential return by Guy would really put the group over the top.

Due to injuries last season, Guy was asked to do a lot in 2020 and the mileage added up on his body, as he missed time for the first time in his Patriots career, sitting out two games. Now the position group is reloaded and Guy will have plenty of help.

The just-turned-31-year old is still at the top of his game and can do it all for the Patriots defensive front.

Now, with Guy and James White reportedly back in the mix, the Patriots have secured two key team leaders and rounded out their locker room after the splashy external signings of last week. Both vets should play critical roles this season.

