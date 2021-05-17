Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

Ferentz, 31, has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-20). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 45 regular season games with four starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. He played in two regular season games as a reserve and was inactive for all three postseason contests. In 2019, Ferentz played in a career-high 15 regular season games with two starts and appeared as a reserve in one playoff game. Ferentz began the 2020 season on the New England practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 26,2020. He played in seven games with two starts at center.