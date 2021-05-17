Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mon May 17

May 17, 2021
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. Terms of the contracts were not announced. Ferentz has spent the last four seasons with the Patriots.

James Ferentz

Ferentz, 31, has accrued five seasons of NFL experience over the past seven years with Houston (2014), Denver (2015-16) and New England (2017-20). The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder has played in 45 regular season games with four starts and two postseason games as a reserve during his career. Ferentz originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Houston out of Iowa on May 16, 2014. Following his rookie season on the Texans practice squad and two years with the Broncos, Ferentz signed with New England on May 18, 2017. He spent 2017 and part of the 2018 season on the Patriots practice squad before being added to the 53-man roster on Nov. 3, 2018. He played in two regular season games as a reserve and was inactive for all three postseason contests. In 2019, Ferentz played in a career-high 15 regular season games with two starts and appeared as a reserve in one playoff game. Ferentz began the 2020 season on the New England practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Sept. 26,2020. He played in seven games with two starts at center.

Alex Redmond

Redmond, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals on May 6, 2016, out of UCLA. After spending his rookie season on the Bengals practice squad, Redmond made the 53-man roster in 2017. During four seasons in Cincinnati, Redmond played in 32 games with 24 starts at right guard. Redmond began the 2020 season on the Bengals practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster. He played in nine games with seven starts at right guard.

