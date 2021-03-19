Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 19, 2021
New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Jonnu Smith (pronounced – JAH-new) as an unrestricted free agent from the Tennessee Titans. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Jonnu Smith

# TE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 248 lbs
  • College: Florida International

Smith, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Tennessee after entering the NFL as a third-round draft pick (100th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida International. The 6-foot-3, 248-pounder has played in 60 regular season games with 53 starts and has 114 receptions for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 82 yards on six attempts with one touchdown. In addition, Smith has played in six postseason games with five starts and caught 11 passes for 87 yards with one touchdown.

Last season with the Titans, he played in 15 games with 14 starts and finished with 41 receptions for 448 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, he also had two rushing attempts for 4 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown run. He started in the Titans Wild Card Playoff vs. Baltimore and had two receptions for 9 yards.

