Patriots Sign TE Jonnu Smith

Smith, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with Tennessee after entering the NFL as a third-round draft pick (100th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida International. The 6-foot-3, 248-pounder has played in 60 regular season games with 53 starts and has 114 receptions for 1,302 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 82 yards on six attempts with one touchdown. In addition, Smith has played in six postseason games with five starts and caught 11 passes for 87 yards with one touchdown.