Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

According to reports from Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, the Patriots continued their torrid start to the free agency tampering period with the addition of receiver Nelson Agholor. The consistent receiver had a productive season in Las Vegas, posting 48 catches and tying a career-high with eight touchdowns.

Six of those touchdowns came on plays of 20-plus yards, as Agholor could help bring an explosive downfield element to the Patriots attack. However, Agholor also has some inside/outside versatility that will enable Josh McDaniels to move him around and gain favorable matchups. Far from just a field stretcher, Agholor has always been an excellent fit for New England's system due to his varied skillset.

After five seasons with the Eagles and one with the Raiders, Agholor has been consistently productive and he's still just 27 years old. Adam Schefter reported it's a two-year, $26 million deal, a significant payday and one which the Patriots hope will help their passing offense take significant strides after a down season in 2020.