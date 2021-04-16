Analysis: J.C. Jackson signs RFA tender

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has signed his second-round restricted free agent tender. Jackson could've had the option to sign a contract with another team, but now it appears that Jackson will be back in New England's secondary this fall.

The Patriots could still look to extend or explore trade possibilities with Jackson now that he's under contract with the team, but his ball-hawking skills in the secondary are a welcome return. He finished second in the NFL with nine interceptions last season and will reportedly make $3.384 million for this year, then hit unrestricted free agency in 2022.