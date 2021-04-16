Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 16 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 18 - 11:59 PM

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

13 Ways to Commemorate One Boston Day

Draft Spotlight: Pats present at second Fields day

Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Analysis: J.C. Jackson signs RFA tender

Apr 16, 2021 at 12:53 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

jc-jackson-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson has signed his second-round restricted free agent tender. Jackson could've had the option to sign a contract with another team, but now it appears that Jackson will be back in New England's secondary this fall.

The Patriots could still look to extend or explore trade possibilities with Jackson now that he's under contract with the team, but his ball-hawking skills in the secondary are a welcome return. He finished second in the NFL with nine interceptions last season and will reportedly make $3.384 million for this year, then hit unrestricted free agency in 2022.

With both projected starting corners Jackson and Stephon Gilmore entering the final years of their contracts, it's still a position with long-term questions and one that could be targetted early in the NFL draft.

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

The Patriots could be back on the field sooner than expected for spring practices and training sessions.
news

Report: Lawrence Guy coming back to Patriots

A veteran Patriots captain and the anchor of the defensive front is reportedly on his way back to New England.
news

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

A week into free agency a valuable leader is reportedly returning to the Patriots offensive backfield.
news

Reports: Robert Kraft happy with spending spree

Patriots owner Robert Kraft talked to MMQB and FMIA about the Patriots thought process heading into free agency.
news

Report: Patriots sign Raekwon McMillan

Another linebacker is reportedly joining the Patriots in free agency.
news

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

According to a report from ESPN, the Patriots have locked up a multi-time captain on a four-year deal.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Coming off a career-best season, the Patriots are reportedly welcoming back their kicker from 2020.
news

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

The Patriots continued to reportedly add to their defensive front, this time with a former Packers defensive tackle.
news

Report: Patriots trade Ryan Izzo to Texans

After reportedly acquiring two tight ends in free agency, NFL Network reports that Ryan Izzo is on the move to Houston.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

After a season in Miami, the Patriots are reportedly bringing Kyle Van Noy back to New England.

Latest News

Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Analysis: J.C. Jackson signs RFA tender

Patriots News Blitz 4/16: Belichick's press conference is focused on draft preparation

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Belichick, Patriots locking in on 2021 draft

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 4/15: 'Try to evaluate the players and make good decisions'

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Julian Edelman's Funniest Moments    

A look back at Julian Edelman's funniest on camera moments

Patriots Draft Preview: Wide Receivers

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at wide receiver for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gotta Believe: A tribute to Julian Edelman

A look back at Julian Edelman's legacy in New England, from his big personality on and off the field, to the moments that made him a fan favorite.

NFL Throwback: Julian Edelman's Top 10 career plays

Watch the greatest plays from Julian Edelman's 12-year career in New England.

A look back at Julian Edelman's biggest moments

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his great 12 year career in the NFL.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising