Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Mar 15, 2021 at 06:37 PM
New England Patriots

Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that they have re-signed DL Carl Davis. Terms of the contract were not announced. Davis was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Davis, 29, originally entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick (90th overall) by the Baltimore Ravens out of Iowa in the 2015 NFL Draft. After three seasons with the Ravens, the 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was released on Sept. 1, 2018, and claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns. After one season with Cleveland, Davis spent time with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019. He was released by the Jaguars on Oct. 12, 2020, and signed to the practice squad on Oct. 13. New England signed Davis to the 53-man roster form the Jacksonville practice squad on Oct. 14, 2020.

Carl Davis

#98 DL

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 320 lbs
  • College: Iowa

Overall, Davis has played in 39 regular season games with 13 starts over six NFL seasons and totaled 35 total tackles and a half-sack. Last season with the Patriots he played in three games with one start and made three tackles before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 28.

