Patriots Acquire T Trent Brown in a Trade with Las Vegas; Trade T Marcus Cannon to Houston; Release DL Beau Allen and WR Marqise Lee

Brown, 27, is a veteran of six NFL seasons with San Francisco (2015-17), New England (2018) and Las Vegas (2019-20). The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (244th overall) by San Francisco out of Florida in the 2015 NFL Draft. Brown was acquired by New England in a trade with San Francisco on April 27, 2018, and signed with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent on March 13, 2019. Brown has played in 63 regular season games with 60 starts in his career and all three playoff contests with New England in 2018. Brown has started at both right tackle and left tackle during his career. Over two seasons with the Raiders, Brown started all 16 games he played at right tackle. After earning his first Pro Bowl selection in 2019, he was limited to five games in 2020.

Cannon, 32, was originally drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round (138th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian. The 6-foot-6, 335-pounder exercised his Reserve/Opt-Out decision and did not play in the 2020 season. Cannon has played in 115 regular season games with 69 starts. He has also appeared in 19 postseason games with 11 starts. He has made 64 starts at right tackle, two at left tackle and three at left guard in the regular season and all 11 playoff starts have come at right tackle. Cannon is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots as part of an offensive line that finished with a top-10 offense seven of his nine NFL seasons. Cannon earned Associated Press All-Pro: Second Team honors in 2016 and was named the Patriots 2011 Ed Block Courage Award winner – an annual award presented to select NFL players who are voted by their teammates as role models of inspiration, sportsmanship and courage.

Allen, 29, was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Tampa Bay on March 20, 2020. The 6-foot-3, 327-pounder, spent the season on injured reserve. Allen is a seven-year veteran, having spent his first six NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2014-17) and Tampa Bay (2018-19). He originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (224th overall) of Philadelphia out of Wisconsin in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was signed by Tampa Bay as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia on March 16, 2018. Allen has played in 90 regular season NFL games with 16 starts and has registered 117 total tackles, 2½ sacks, one fumble recovery and two passes defensed. He has also played in three postseason games in 2017 with Philadelphia, including Super Bowl LII, finishing the postseason with three total tackles.