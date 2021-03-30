Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Patriots Re-Sign DL Lawrence Guy

Mar 30, 2021 at 05:15 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have re-signed DL Lawrence Guy. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Lawrence Guy

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • College: Arizona State

Guy, 31, is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with Green Bay (2011), Indianapolis (2012-13), the Chargers (2013-14), Baltimore (2014-16) and New England (2017-20). The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore on March 13, 2017. Guy originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (233rd overall) by Green Bay in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, he began his second season on the Green Bay practice squad before being signed to the Indianapolis 53-man roster. Guy was released by Indianapolis in October of 2013 and claimed off waivers by the Chargers. After playing in three games with the Chargers in 2014, Guy was released and claimed off waivers by Baltimore. Overall, Guy has played in 129 regular season games with 79 starts and has registered 363 total tackles, 13½ sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one interception and eight passes defensed. He has also played in 12 postseason games with eight starts and has totaled 29 tackles, 1½ sacks, and one fumble recovery. Last season, Guy was named a Patriots team captain and started all 14 games he played, finishing with 57 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

2021-FreeAgentTracker-PDC-henry

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

READ MORE

Trending Video

Justin Bethel shares thoughts on Patriots' free agency moves

New England Patriots CB Justin Bethel joins "Good Morning Football" to discuss the Patriots' offseason moves, expectations for 2021 in the AFC East and expectations for Cam Newton in 2021.

Patriots All Access: Free Agency Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, the team makes a statement during the first week of free agency. In addition, Scott Zolak talks with captain David Andrews, and Bill Belichick gets his haircut for charity. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

One-on-one with David Andrews

Scott Zolak sits down with David Andrews to discuss free agency and what he is looking forward to most after re-signing with the Patriots

Offseason Report: Patriots Veterans Re-Sign

Reportedly, the New England Patriots have re-signed key players from last year's team as well as adding depth at key positions.

Trent Brown Press Conference 3/24: 'Wherever I am needed that's where I'll play'

Patriots offensive lineman Trent Brown addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Nelson Agholor Press Conference 3/24: 'On the field I give myself and my teammates a great opportunity'

Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
