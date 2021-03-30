Patriots Re-Sign DL Lawrence Guy

Guy, 31, is a veteran of 11 NFL seasons with Green Bay (2011), Indianapolis (2012-13), the Chargers (2013-14), Baltimore (2014-16) and New England (2017-20). The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore on March 13, 2017. Guy originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (233rd overall) by Green Bay in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Arizona State. After spending his rookie season on injured reserve, he began his second season on the Green Bay practice squad before being signed to the Indianapolis 53-man roster. Guy was released by Indianapolis in October of 2013 and claimed off waivers by the Chargers. After playing in three games with the Chargers in 2014, Guy was released and claimed off waivers by Baltimore. Overall, Guy has played in 129 regular season games with 79 starts and has registered 363 total tackles, 13½ sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one interception and eight passes defensed. He has also played in 12 postseason games with eight starts and has totaled 29 tackles, 1½ sacks, and one fumble recovery. Last season, Guy was named a Patriots team captain and started all 14 games he played, finishing with 57 tackles, two sacks and one fumble recovery.