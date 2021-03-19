Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Van Noy, 29, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Detroit (2014-16), New England (2016-19) and Miami (2020). He played for the Patriots from 2016 through the 2019 season after joining the team in a trade with Detroit on Oct. 25, 2016. Van Noy was part of two Super Bowl Championship teams with the Patriots. He was waived by Miami on March 10, 2021. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (40th overall) by Detroit in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young. He was traded to New England from Detroit on Oct 25, 2016, and signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. In seven NFL seasons, Van Noy has played in 95 games with 65 starts and has accumulated 348 tackles, 23½ sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 16 passes defensed. In addition, he has scored touchdowns on a 29-yard blocked punt return, a 46-yard fumble return and a 22-yard fumble return. Last season with Miami, Van Noy started in 13-of-14 games that he played and finished with 69 total tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.