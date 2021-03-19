Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed 10 veteran free agents. Terms of the contracts were not announced. The Patriots signed the following players: WR Nelson Agholor (pronounced – AGG-uh-lore) as an unrestricted free agent from Las Vegas, DL Henry Anderson as a free agent, WR Kendrick Bourne as an unrestricted free agent from San Francisco, DB Cody Davis as an unrestricted free agent, TE Hunter Henry as an unrestricted free agent from the L.A. Chargers, LB Matt Judon (pronounced – JOO-don) as an unrestricted free agent from Baltimore, OL Ted Karras as an unrestricted free agent from Miami, DB Jalen Mills as an unrestricted free agent from Philadelphia, LB Kyle Van Noy as a free agent and DL Deatrich Wise Jr. as an unrestricted free agent.
"We are excited about the additions to our roster so far this year," said head coach Bill Belichick. "Whether by trade, free agency or re-signings, the group brings a good mix of offense, defense and special teams. It was great to see them in the building, including some familiar faces, and we are all looking forward to continue building toward the upcoming season."
Agholor, 27, is veteran of six NFL seasons with Philadelphia (2015-19) and Las Vegas (2020). The 6-foot, 198-pounder originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick (20th overall) by Philadelphia in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Southern California. He was signed by Las Vegas as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2020. He has played in 87 regular season games with 75 starts and has registered 272 receptions for 3,411 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. In addition, he has played and started in two postseason contests and posted 19 receptions for 205 yards. Agholor had nine receptions for 84 yards in Philadelphia's Super Bowl LII victory over New England. Last season, he played in all 16 games with 13 starts and finished with 48 receptions for 896 yards and eight touchdowns.
Anderson, 29, was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Stanford. He spent his first three NFL seasons in Indianapolis before being traded to the N.Y. Jets on April 28, 2018, in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. He was released by the Jets on March 3, 2021. The 6-foot-6, 301-pounder has played in 74 career regular season games with 43 starts over six seasons with the Colts (2015-17) and N.Y. Jets (2018-20). He has totaled 167 tackles, 11½ sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and eight passes defensed, while blocking four kicks (two field goals, one extra point and one punt). Last season with New York, Anderson played in all 16 games with eight starts and posted a career-high 42 tackles with a half-sack and one blocked punt.
Bourne, 25, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with San Francisco after originally joining the team as a rookie free agent out of Eastern Washington on May 4, 2017. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder has played in 58 regular season games with 13 starts and registered 137 receptions for 1,769 yards with 11 touchdowns. In addition, he has played in three postseason contests and caught six passes for 88 yards and one touchdown. Last season, Bourne played in 15 games with five starts and caught 49 passes for 667 yards and two touchdowns.
Davis, 31, is a veteran of eight NFL seasons with the St. Louis/L.A. Rams (2013-17), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-19) and New England (2020). Davis was signed by New England as an unrestricted free agent from Jacksonville on March 23, 2020. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder originally joined the NFL as a rookie free agent with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 out of Texas Tech. Davis signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent from St. Louis on March 15, 2018. He has played in 110 regular season games with five starts and has 36 tackles on defense, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and 54 special teams tackles. Davis played in one playoff game in the 2017 postseason for the Rams and finished with two special teams tackles. Last season, he played in 13 games for the Patriots and finished with nine special teams tackles and blocked a field goal attempt in the win at the L.A. Chargers on Dec. 6 that was returned by S Devin McCourty for a touchdown.
Henry, 26, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with the L.A. Chargers after originally joining the team as a second-round draft pick (35th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder has played in 55 regular season games with 49 starts and has 196 receptions for 2,322 yards and 21 touchdowns. He started in the 2018 AFC Divisional Playoff when the Chargers played the Patriots at Gillette Stadium and did not accrue any statistics. Last season with the Chargers, Henry started all 14 games he played in and caught 60 passes for 613 yards with four touchdowns.
Judon, 28, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Baltimore after entering the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick (146th overall) out of Grand Valley State in the 2016 NFL Draft. During his five NFL seasons, Judon has played in 76 regular season games with 49 starts and has registered 233 total tackles, 34½ sacks, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 10 passes defensed. In addition, he has played in four postseason games with three starts and posted 13 total tackles and one forced fumble. He has earned Pro Bowl honors for two consecutive seasons (2019-20) and was named to the Pro Football Writers' Association All-AFC Team in 2019. Last season, he played in 14 games with 13 starts in the regular season and finished with 50 total tackles, six sacks and two passes defensed. Judon started both postseason contests for the Ravens and added six total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.
Karras, 28, spent four seasons (2016-19) with New England after joining the team as a sixth-round draft pick (221st overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Illinois. The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder signed with the Miami Dolphins as an unrestricted free agent on March 20, 2020, and started all 16 games for the Dolphins at center last season. During his four seasons with New England, Karras played in 60 regular season games with 20 starts and 10 postseason games with one start. He started 15 regular season games and one postseason game at center in 2019 with the Patriots. Karras has also started at right guard during his time with New England.
Mills, 26, is a veteran of five NFL seasons with Philadelphia after entering the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick (233rd overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Louisiana State. The 6-foot, 191-pounder earned a starting role in his second season in 2017 and led the team with 22 passes defensed. Overall, he has played in 63 regular season games with 49 starts and has accumulated 282 total tackles, 1½ sacks, one forced fumble, five interceptions and 40 passes defensed. In addition, he has played and started in four postseason games, including the Super Bowl LII win over New England, and registered 17 tackles and five passes defensed. He has started at both cornerback and safety during his career. Last season, he started all 15 games that he played in and finished with 74 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and three passes defensed.
Van Noy, 29, is a veteran of seven NFL seasons with Detroit (2014-16), New England (2016-19) and Miami (2020). He played for the Patriots from 2016 through the 2019 season after joining the team in a trade with Detroit on Oct. 25, 2016. Van Noy was part of two Super Bowl Championship teams with the Patriots. He was waived by Miami on March 10, 2021. The 6-foot-3, 250-pounder originally entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick (40th overall) by Detroit in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young. He was traded to New England from Detroit on Oct 25, 2016, and signed with Miami as an unrestricted free agent on March 21, 2020. In seven NFL seasons, Van Noy has played in 95 games with 65 starts and has accumulated 348 tackles, 23½ sacks, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 16 passes defensed. In addition, he has scored touchdowns on a 29-yard blocked punt return, a 46-yard fumble return and a 22-yard fumble return. Last season with Miami, Van Noy started in 13-of-14 games that he played and finished with 69 total tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and six passes defensed.
Wise, 26, is a veteran of four NFL seasons with the Patriots after originally joining the team as a fourth-round draft pick (131st overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder has played in 62 regular season games with 18 starts and has registered 131 total tackles, 14 sacks, one forced fumble and recovered one fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. In addition, he has played five postseason games with two starts and accumulated 13 total tackles. Last season he played in all 16 games with seven starts and finished with 49 total tackles, 2½ sacks and scored his first NFL touchdown when he recovered a fumble in the end zone.
2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker
Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.