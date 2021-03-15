Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

According to various reports, the Patriots have made two more additions to their defense after an exciting start to free agency earlier in the day that saw them reportedly add Jonnu Smith and Davon Godchaux. Later in the afternoon, it was outside linebacker Matt Judon and cornerback Jalen Mills that were reportedly also headed to New England, as the Patriots continued an aggressive set of opening salvos to start the tampering period.
Judon played last season under the franchise tag in Baltimore. The five-year veteran is a well-balanced outside linebacker who gives New England reinforcements at a position that currently has a wide gap between youth and experience. Still just 28, Judon has 34.5 sacks since being selected in the fifth round of the 2016 draft and should provide the Patriots with a valuable second-level defender who can play every down.
Mills is a versatile young cornerback who spent five seasons in Philadelphia, including winning a Super Bowl in 2017 with the Eagles. He played a fair amount of safety in 2020 as he projects to a fluid role within the Patriots defense. Coaches often describe the Patriots secondary as all being on the same page and Mills should give them some new options to play with.