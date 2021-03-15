Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 15, 2021 at 01:35 PM
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith catches a pass before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston.

According to a report from Adam Shefter, the Patriots have made a big splash to kick off free agency, signing former Titan Jonnu Smith to a four-year deal worth $50 million with $31.25 million in guaranteed money.

A four-year veteran, the 25-year old has improved every season, capping off 2020 with 41 catches and eight touchdowns. After two years of not having any threat at the tight end position, this is a strong move by the Patriots to solidify the spot, especially since Smith is a proven red-zone target.

With second-year players Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene expected to develop, the addition of Smith ensures the Patriots will have a proven NFL target at the spot in 2021, though there is still room for last year's rookie to contribute, while veterans Ryan Izzo and Matt Lacosse will be in the mix as well.

