Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

The Patriots have reportedly made a second move to kick off free agency, signing defensive tackle Davon Godchaux shortly after news broke they had also signed tight end Jonnu Smith.
With three pending internal free agents of their own -- Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler and Deatrich Wise -- the Patriots were bound to make some kind of move at the defensive tackle spot and Godchaux is a good fit to help a run defense that struggled in 2020.
The four-year veteran played two seasons under Brian Flores so he should have some familiarity with the Patriots scheme. Godchaux has good size to be an interior space-eater as he did in a nose tackle role with the Dolphins, though he played only five games in 2020 after sustaining a biceps injury.
Smith signed a two-year deal which should give the Patriots a degree of stability as they look to reinforce their defensive front.