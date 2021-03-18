Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Patriots are bringing back veteran kicker Nick Folk on a one-year deal. After joining the team in 2019, Folk had one of his best seasons for the Patriots in 2020, making a career-best 92.9 percent of his field goal attempts.
Folk also won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award twice, for game-winning kicks against the Jets and Cardinals. Few expected such a solid season-and-a-half from the 13-year veteran but he has stabilized the kicker position since Stephen Gostkowski departed.
However, Folk joins two other kickers on the roster -- 2020 fifth-round pick Justin Rohrwasser and veteran Robert Aguayo, a former second-round draft pick of the Buccaneers. Could the team bring three kickers to camp? It should make for an intriguing competition.