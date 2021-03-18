Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 17, 2021 at 09:35 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-kyle-van-noy-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

The Patriots are reportedly bringing linebacker Kyle Van Noy back to New England according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Van Noy spent one season in Miami and was released in recent weeks, opening up the chance for a reunion with the team that he won two Super Bowls with.

Van Noy will provide an immediate boost to a linebacker corps that was depleted in 2020. His three-down presence will be a welcome one, as Van Noy is an athletic off-the-ball player and he's well versed within the Patriots system. Combined with the reported signing of Matt Judon and the Patriots have significantly upgraded their linebacking corps with two players who can do it all.

Acquired via trade with the Lions in 2016, Van Noy flourished in his three-and-a-half seasons with the Patriots and he saw little dropoff in his season with the Dolphins, posting six sacks while being named a team captain. He's the second former Patriot to reportedly return after spending 2020 in Miami, as Ted Karras looks to be returning to New England as well.

In what has been a busy start to free agency, this is another big move for the Patriots that will offer a significant boost.

