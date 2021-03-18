Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

The Patriots are reportedly bringing linebacker Kyle Van Noy back to New England according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Van Noy spent one season in Miami and was released in recent weeks, opening up the chance for a reunion with the team that he won two Super Bowls with.

Van Noy will provide an immediate boost to a linebacker corps that was depleted in 2020. His three-down presence will be a welcome one, as Van Noy is an athletic off-the-ball player and he's well versed within the Patriots system. Combined with the reported signing of Matt Judon and the Patriots have significantly upgraded their linebacking corps with two players who can do it all.