Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Mar 17, 2021 at 12:11 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

2500x1406-ted-karras-ds
David Silverman/New England Patriots

According to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Ted Karras will be returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal. Karas spent one season in Miami where he started all 16 games at center.

Drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Karras had 20 starts in four seasons with the Patriots, including 15 in 2019 after starting center David Andrews was lost for the season due to blood clots. Andrews is a free agent this offseason and reports on early Wednesday indicated that Andrews would test the open market. Karras' return could be a sign that Andrews could end up on another team.

Karras should give the Patriots a solid veteran option in replacing Andrews if it comes to that, at least for the time being. With a strong draft class at the center position, the team could also look to strike next month as they continue to add at the position.

A locker room favorite, Karras' return will be a welcome one inside the walls of Gillette Stadium and he should slide back into his old Patriots routine with ease.

2021-FreeAgentTracker-PDC-henry

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

READ MORE

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

After a frenetic opening day of the free agency tampering period, the Patriots made another reported big splash on Tuesday morning, adding Hunter Henry.
news

Report: Patriots nab defensive lineman Henry Anderson

The Patriots continued to address their front seven, making another reported addition along the defensive line with former Jet Henry Anderson.
news

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

New England reportedly makes a move on another wide receiver, adding Kendrick Bourne from San Francisco.
news

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

The Patriots reportedly continued a busy Monday, adding veteran receiver Nelson Agholor.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Deatrich Wise

After a busy day of bringing in external free agents, the Patriots reportedly made a move to retain one of their own players.
news

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

The Patriots reportedly have continued a busy tampering period adding two more defensive players, Matt Judon and Jalen Mills.
news

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

The Patriots continue to make free agency moves, solidifying their defensive line with a former Miami Dolphin.
news

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

The Patriots have reportedly made a big splash with their opening move of 2021's free agency market with the addition of a tight end.
news

Report: Patriots trading Marcus Cannon to Houston

According to the Boston Globe, the Patriots are trading veteran tackle Marcus Cannon to Houston.
news

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Just prior to the start of free agency the Patriots have reportedly made a move to bring back Cam Newton.

Latest News

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Patriots News Blitz 3/17: Andrews will reportedly test the market

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Offseason Report: Patriots signing blitz continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to be aggressive on the second day of the legal tampering period.

Rapoport breaks down Patriots' reported free agency acquisitions so far

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the New England Patriots' free agency acquisitions so far.

Offseason Report: New England aggressive during FA legal tampering period

Reportedly, the New England Patriots are aggressive on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Garafolo: Patriots, Jonnu Smith reportedly agree to terms on contract

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the New England Patriots and tight end Jonnu Smith have agreed to terms on a contract.

Schrager: Re-signing Cam Newton was a 'no-brainer' for Pats

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the New England Patriots re-signing Cam Newton.

Patriots and Revolution host Women in Sports panel

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution hosted a virtual hour-long panel with influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11. The panelists offered pieces of advice and discussed their careers and challenges they have overcome to become leaders in the sports industry.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising