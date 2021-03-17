Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

According to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Ted Karras will be returning to the Patriots on a one-year deal. Karas spent one season in Miami where he started all 16 games at center.

Drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Karras had 20 starts in four seasons with the Patriots, including 15 in 2019 after starting center David Andrews was lost for the season due to blood clots. Andrews is a free agent this offseason and reports on early Wednesday indicated that Andrews would test the open market. Karras' return could be a sign that Andrews could end up on another team.

Karras should give the Patriots a solid veteran option in replacing Andrews if it comes to that, at least for the time being. With a strong draft class at the center position, the team could also look to strike next month as they continue to add at the position.