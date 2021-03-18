Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots have added another free agent to their upgraded front seven.
Previously reports have linked New England to Davon Godchax, Henry Anderson and Matthew Judon, and now add former Packer Montravius Adams to the list. Adams played four seasons in Green Bay, never cracking more than 20 percent of the snaps and getting just three starts in 45 career games.
Adams has good size and was a versatile prospect coming out Auburn and the SEC, always flashed potential. Pro Football Focus mentioned some of his strengths in their scouting report:
- Exceptional instincts, displays good awareness to find the football.
- Understands when to disengage, keeping his body free to make plays.
- Displays high effort, chasing plays downfield.
- Playmaker when given a solo chance heads up, might be best at 0 or 2 technique.
Adams fits the Patriots mold for their interior defensive linemen, but his ability to two-gap, a negative in his scouting profile, will determine his chances of making a roster push this summer.
It's already a much deeper defensive line group and the training camp competition, with rookies added to the mix, will be interesting.
2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker
Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.