Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Both inside and out, New England's defensive front has left much to be desired over the past couple of seasons. The unit hasn't been able to pressure opposing quarterbacks with any regularity and it is frequently susceptible to being run on at will by other teams' ball carriers.

Enter Matt Judon, an outside linebacker/edge rusher with the prototypical measurable numbers that Bill Belichick craves: 6-3, 260-ish, with long arms. At 28 years old, he has the right amount of experience in the league and has been durable during his five previous seasons with Baltimore, having played in 76 of a possible 80 regular season games over that span.

He's also averaged seven sacks per season, a solid number that would have made him the team's leader in that category a year ago. Judon's size also presents a potential upgrade to the edge-setting role that Chase Winovich and current free agent John Simon have occupied recently.

Meanwhile, the middle of the D-line will get beefier with former AFC East rivals Davon Godchaux (Miami Dolphins) and Henry Anderson (New York Jets). Godchaux (6-3, 310-plus) and Anderson (6-6, 300) are the kind of big bodies the Patriots would've liked to have had the last couple years alongside Lawrence Guy and Adam Butler, both of whom are free agents this offeseason. Butler is now said to be heading for Miami on a two-year deal, mirroring the Godchaux signing by the Patriots.

New England also announced this week that it retained free agent Carl Davis, a massive specimen at 6-5, 320. After arriving in October last year, Davis, who's bounced around the NFL since 2015, suffered a concussion that limited his availability. This could be an indication that the Patriots have plans for Davis to help shore up the middle of their D-line.