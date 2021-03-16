NFL Notes: Aggressive Patriots hit the ground running

After seemingly every national writer spent the past few weeks intent on explaining how depressed the market will be once free agency opens for real March 17, the so-called "legal tampering period" began with plenty of money tossed around, especially by the Patriots.

Bill Belichick was aggressive in his approach, reportedly agreeing to seven deals with free agents, two of which were for big money while all filled needs. Matt Judon and Jonnu Smith brought home the big dough despite the lack of cap dollars available around the league, a factor Belichick no doubt used to his advantage.

There was some concern that the Patriots would have trouble luring free agents coming off a 7-9 season with no long-term quarterback in place, so Belichick wisely countered that by being aggressive and paid the market rate. Judon is the kind of versatile edge player who has succeeded in Foxborough in years past with the ability to play end or linebacker and having success both against the run and the pass. He's not considered a ferocious pass rusher with just 34.5 sacks in his five seasons in Baltimore, but he can set the edge against the run while providing some heat.

Smith is similarly versatile with a reputation as a good blocker and receiver, especially in the red zone. He notched a career high eight touchdowns for the Titans a year ago and immediately provides a No. 1 tight end the team has lacked since Rob Gronkowski's departure after the 2018 season.

Davon Godchaux, Henry Anderson and Jalen Mills reportedly agreed to more modest deals but also should help the defense. Godchaux and Anderson are good fits to help a run defense that struggled in 2020. Godchaux played two seasons under Brian Flores so he should have some familiarity with the Patriots scheme. Mills projects to add some depth to the secondary with experience at both safety and corner.

It also could allow the team to use Stephon Gilmore as a valuable trading chip come draft time. Gilmore is entering the final year of his deal and various reports indicate he will not play for the $7-plus million he's due in 2021. Therefore, a trade is likely on the horizon and Belichick could use the veteran corner to help work his way around the board come April – perhaps even to move up to grab a quarterback.

Receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne also reportedly will be added to the mix, bolstering a dormant wide receiver corps that previously consisted of a banged up Julian Edelman and little else. That's another position that could still be addressed in the draft, where the class is considered deep and talented.