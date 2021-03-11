Jeremiah highlights best draft fits for Patriots

With the NFL draft fast approaching next month, the Patriots will be poised to infuse their team with some much-needed young talent. NFL Network's draft expert Daniel Jeremiah spoke with the media this week and highlighted some prospects who could fit in New England, starting with a quarterback.

"I could see Bill Belichick having an affinity and a lot of fun with a guy like Trey Lance," said Jeremiah. "Trey is going to need some time. The only thing that would hold me back on that is I don't know if he's going to be ready to do that right away. You'd have to be patient with him.

"But when you talk to the folks at North Dakota State, this kid is incredibly intelligent, which we know the Patriots have always placed a premium on. He can direct fronts, he can do all the stuff at the line of scrimmage you need to do. He's a fantastic athlete and runner. He's got a power arm that fits in the weather in that division later in the year. He can play through that."

Jeremiah added the biggest unknown is what direction Belichick would like to take the offense, whether toward more of dual-threat like Lance, or a more traditional pocket passer like Mac Jones.