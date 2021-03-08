The history of NFL Free Agency

NFL Free Agency (1993-Present)

In his closing arguments over Plan B free agency, the NFL's attorney, Frank Rothman, said that removing Plan B "would be the destruction of the National Football League that we know today."

That day came in 1993.

White v. NFL led to the "White Settlement," which was incorporated into the 1993 CBA and brought about a new form of free agency. Any veteran with at least five years of experience (eventually lowered to four after certain thresholds were met) would become an unrestricted free agent. However, it allowed teams to name its most valuable player as a "Franchise" player, and in the first and final two years of the CBA, it could name a "Transition" player (two players in the first year of the agreement), each of which restricted their movement on the market.

Players with three or four seasons of experience were subject to the same right of first refusal/compensation system as before, essentially what we know today as restricted free agency (3 seasons in 2020). Teams had exclusive negotiating rights to players with fewer than three years of experience—what we know as exclusive rights free agents (2 or fewer seasons in 2020).