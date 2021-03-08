Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Mar 09 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

10 Potential NFL cap casualties that could help Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Charting a course at 15, free agency and more

NFL Notes: Wilson's comparisons to Brady off base

Do Your Life: The McCourty Twins

Report: Patriots add to offensive coaching staff

Analysis: Thanks, but no thanks on J.J. Watt

J.C. Jackson faces restricted free agent crossroads

Full list of Patriots 2021 NFL Draft selections

Healthcare Workers Get Super Treatment

Analysis: Marcus Mariota the latest name added to quarterback carousel

The history of NFL Free Agency

Mar 08, 2021 at 05:41 PM
nfl-shield-headshot
NFL
NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, left, stands with retiring commissioner Pete Rozelle after Tagliabue was introduced at the NFL owners meeting in Cleveland, Oct. 26, 1989.
AP Photo by Mark Duncan
NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, left, stands with retiring commissioner Pete Rozelle after Tagliabue was introduced at the NFL owners meeting in Cleveland, Oct. 26, 1989.

With free agency expected to start on March 17 we take a look back at how it has evolved throughout the history of the NFL.

The Reserve Rule (1920-1946)

The reserve rule gave teams the right to re-sign its players in perpetuity. This rule bound a player to one team indefinitely. Each player contract contained this clause, allowing teams to continually re-sign their own players to one-year contracts with the same terms as the previous contract. This clause was included in each new deal, which is how teams kept their players until deciding they no longer wanted them.

The One Year Option Rule (1947-1962)

In 1947, the NFL replaced the reserve rule with the "one year option" rule, which allowed teams to use a reserve clause one time after the expiration of a player's contract. The option year could not contain the reserve clause, which gave players the ability to negotiate and enter a contract with any team. Players became free agents, free to sign anywhere, for the first time.

However, the first player to change teams under this rule was 49ers wide receiver R.C. Owens in 1962 when Owens played out his 1961 option year with the 49ers and signed with the Baltimore Colts.

San Francisco 49ers tight end R.C. Owens.
AP Photo by Ed Widdis
San Francisco 49ers tight end R.C. Owens.

The Rozelle Rule (1963-1976)

Due to complaints about Owens' departure from then 49ers' team owner, Vic Morabito, owners proposed (and the NFLPA later accepted) the inclusion of the "Rozelle Rule," named after then NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle, in the CBA.

The rule allowed the Commissioner, at his discretion, the right to award compensation from a team signing a free agent to the team losing the free agent, unless the teams agreed on a compensation prior to signing. Compensation could be in the form of players, draft choices or cash considerations. Any decision the commissioner made was final and conclusive.

In 1976, the NFLPA challenged the Rozelle Rule in Mackey v. NFL. The court found that the rule violated Section 1 of the Sherman Act as an unreasonable restraint on trade. The court stated that the rule deterred clubs from negotiating with and signing free agents, decreased players' bargaining power in contract negotiations, denied players the right to sell services in an open market, and hindered the movement in interstate commerce of players.

However, the NFLPA sacrificed its free agency victory in Mackey v. NFL for other employment benefits in the 1977 NFL CBA. The Rozelle Rule was replaced by something very similar: the right of first refusal and a compensation structure for teams losing free agents.

The Right of First Refusal and Compensation (1977-1988)

The settlement of the Mackey case led to a revision of the Rozelle Rule, with new forms of free agency restrictions in the 1977 collective bargaining agreement.

A free agent's original team held the right of first refusal, enabling it to retain a player by matching any contract offer made by another team. The player's original team was also entitled to draft choice compensation from the team signing its player. However, there was an actual structure, based on a player's NFL experience and his new salary, which determined the number and caliber of draft picks to be awarded. This system allowed teams rights to its players that, contractually, no longer existed.

The 1982 collective bargaining agreement also still included the right of first refusal and draft pick compensation but adjusted draft compensation to align with multiple tiers of salaries.

Plan B Free Agency (1989-1992)

With an anti-trust suit still pending and multiple offers proposed from each side, the owners unilaterally imposed Plan B free agency with the absence of a labor agreement. This gave teams the right to protect 37 of its players (when the league had 47-man rosters) from becoming free agents. Players protected under Plan B were subject to the same compensation rules if signed by another team.

Unprotected players were not subject to right of first refusal or draft compensation rules. They were free to negotiate and sign with any team. This led to an influx of player movement in the NFL. However, players who were protected, essentially the team's best 37 players, were not given the same freedom and faced the same market restrictions as players before Plan B. Only one restricted player, linebacker Wilber Marshall, changed teams while the system was in effect.

Patriots defensive end Garin Veris (60).
Patriots defensive end Garin Veris (60).

The First Glimpse of NFL Free Agency (1992)

On September 24, 1992, U.S. District Court Judge David Doty awarded Eagles tight end Keith Jackson, Patriots defensive end Garin Veris, Browns wide receiver Webster Slaughter, and Lions running back D.J. Dozier a temporary restraining order, allowing them to become unrestricted free agents for five days, until an evidentiary hearing could be heard.

Jackson (Dolphins), Slaughter (Oilers) and Veris (49ers) each signed contracts with new teams within the grace period. Dozier remained unsigned.

Current National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell.
AP Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher
Current National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell.

NFL Free Agency (1993-Present)

In his closing arguments over Plan B free agency, the NFL's attorney, Frank Rothman, said that removing Plan B "would be the destruction of the National Football League that we know today."

That day came in 1993.

White v. NFL led to the "White Settlement," which was incorporated into the 1993 CBA and brought about a new form of free agency. Any veteran with at least five years of experience (eventually lowered to four after certain thresholds were met) would become an unrestricted free agent. However, it allowed teams to name its most valuable player as a "Franchise" player, and in the first and final two years of the CBA, it could name a "Transition" player (two players in the first year of the agreement), each of which restricted their movement on the market.

Players with three or four seasons of experience were subject to the same right of first refusal/compensation system as before, essentially what we know today as restricted free agency (3 seasons in 2020). Teams had exclusive negotiating rights to players with fewer than three years of experience—what we know as exclusive rights free agents (2 or fewer seasons in 2020).

The settlement also brought about the salary cap. In 1994, the salary cap was introduced to the NFL because player salaries in 1993 reached the agreed upon 67 percent of team revenues. Set at $34.6 million for its initial season, the cap intended to serve as an equalizer in response to free agency.

Courtesy of NFL Media Research

Related Content

news

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Patriots fans are wondering how the team is going to come together in free agency and the draft as the new league year is about to get underway.
news

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

The Patriots have reportedly made a move to re-acquire a tackle that they won Super Bowl 53 with.
news

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Up today are the wide receivers.
news

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

The Patriots have the cap space to make some noise in free agency and here are the best fits on the open market.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/8: Will the Patriots pursue a wide receiver?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

The new NFL league year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agency marketplace. Leading up to that day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective. Today we take a look at the linebackers.
news

Patriots News Blitz 3/5: Will Adam Butler return?

All of the day's Patriots news in one convenient place.
news

Patriots and Revolution to Host Woman in Sports Panel on Thursday, March 11

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution are excited to host a virtual hour-long panel featuring influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. 
news

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with cornerbacks.

Latest News

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

The history of NFL Free Agency

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

McGinest, Pioli outline Patriots' free-agency priorities

NFL Network's Willie McGinest, Scott Pioli outline New England Patriots' free-agency priorities.

MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for Pats

NFL Network's MJ Acosta-Ruiz reveals various mock-draft projections for the New England Patriots.

Patriots players distribute more than $500,000 to organizations through Social Justice Fund

During the 2020 season, Patriots players, coaches and personnel staff, with a generous match from Robert Kraft, raised and distributed more than $500,000 to eight New England-based organizations through the Players' Social Justice Fund. In January, Devin and Jason McCourty and Matthew Slater called each recipient to thank them for their efforts and announce the grant.

Patriots All Access: Offseason Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO Megan O'Brien sits down with Dave Ziegler, Assistant Director of Player Personnel. Steve Burton sits down with Scott Zolak to discuss the offense with a focus on the quarterback. In addition, Mike Reiss and Paul Perillo give an in-depth look at the roster and possible changes that could occur this offseason. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Dave Ziegler on planning for NFL Draft, Free Agency

With free agency and the draft on the horizon, Megan O'Brien talks with Dave Ziegler about these important roster building events, from last month's Senior Bowl to navigating the pre-draft process without an NFL Combine. Plus, Ziegler discusses his new role in the Patriots personnel department , and what Patriots fans can get most excited about as he and his team look to build the 2021 roster.

Rapoport: Dont'a Hightower, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon to return to Pats in 2021

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares the three New England Patriots players expected to play in 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising