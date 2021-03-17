Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Neither will be confused with Gronkowski nor Hernandez but the idea very well could be the same. Having two capable tight ends on the field together allows McDaniels to choose run or pass when he wants rather than out of necessity. Stack the box with beef and you are susceptible to Smith or Henry lining up on players incapable of covering them. Focus on pass defense with extra DBs and here come Damien Harris or Sony Michel to run it down your throat with the help of two sturdy tight ends to clear the way.

It sounds simple but it's not anywhere near that routine. The Patriots will still need to find some answers in order to take advantage of the new toys. Cam Newton has had success using tight ends in the past, most notably with Greg Olsen in Carolina. But Olsen is also a much better receiver than both Henry and Smith, and Newton was also a much better player when Olsen was dominating for the Panthers.

In order for the Patriots offense to develop, Newton will need to improve immensely and the corps of wide receivers needs some help. Adding Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne is a nice first step, but more will be needed in order to fully take advantage of these matchups.