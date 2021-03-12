Official website of the New England Patriots

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Patriots Launch Patriots Time Machine

Kiper highlights potential non-QB 1st-rounders for Pats

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Specialists

Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

Statement from Gillette Stadium Officials on MA's transition to Phase IV

More than 50 years later, Sam 'Bam' Cunningham reflects on historic USC-Alabama game

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: What route will the Patriots take to get a quarterback?

NFL Notes: Quarterback musical chairs continues

Mar 12, 2021 at 09:38 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots special teamer Justin Bethel (29).

The Patriots got a second jump on free agency on Friday, reportedly re-signing special teams ace Justin Bethel to a three-year deal worth $6 million according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Bethel was set to hit unrestricted free agency next week, as New England made an early move to retain the 30-year old.

After reports broke that the team would be bringing back Cam Newton, the news about Bethel will likely be lost in the flood of Newton takes, but it's a solid move for a team that values special teams like nobody else in the NFL and gives them some long-term stability behind veteran captain Matthew Slater.

Poached from Baltimore midway through the 2019 season after the Ravens released him, Bethel recovered two muffed punts in his first season in New England. He played every game in 2020, tying for third in the league with 14 special teams tackles.

