Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

The Patriots got a second jump on free agency on Friday, reportedly re-signing special teams ace Justin Bethel to a three-year deal worth $6 million according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. Bethel was set to hit unrestricted free agency next week, as New England made an early move to retain the 30-year old.

After reports broke that the team would be bringing back Cam Newton, the news about Bethel will likely be lost in the flood of Newton takes, but it's a solid move for a team that values special teams like nobody else in the NFL and gives them some long-term stability behind veteran captain Matthew Slater.