Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

The Patriots have reportedly made another big move to open up the free agency period, signing tight end Hunter Henry according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team reportedly already added tight end Jonnu Smith, who should pair with Henry to give New England the kind of two-tight-end offense that it has lacked for a decade. Henry and Smith were arguably the top two tight ends on the market and now Bill Belichick has both of them as he continues to remake his team after missing the playoffs.
Terms of the deal were reported to be three years, 37.5 million with $25 million guaranteed. The five-year veteran is coming off a career-high 60 catch campaign in 2020, including four touchdowns. Prior to playing the Chargers this past season, Belichick had this to say about Henry:
"Henry continues to be a complete and very, very good football player for them," said Belichick. "Henry's really been a great player. I've watched him pretty much his whole career. He started at Pulaski Academy down in Little Rock, played for Coach [Kevin] Kelly down there. He had a great career there, went to Arkansas and had a great career at Arkansas. Went to the Chargers and with Virgil Green out, he's really played the Y role this year and showed good ability to block, catch. He runs a variety of routes. He's come back off the injury and has been a very, very productive player for them, along with all their other good skill players. But, he's done a good job for them in a running game, as well as the passing game."