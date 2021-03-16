Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Patriots Replay Tue Mar 16 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Wide Receivers

25 best external free agent Patriots fits presented by Paycom

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Safeties

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Mar 16, 2021 at 10:19 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

hunter-henry-ap
AP Photo/Justin Edmonds
Chargers tight end Hunter Henry (96).

The Patriots have reportedly made another big move to open up the free agency period, signing tight end Hunter Henry according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team reportedly already added tight end Jonnu Smith, who should pair with Henry to give New England the kind of two-tight-end offense that it has lacked for a decade. Henry and Smith were arguably the top two tight ends on the market and now Bill Belichick has both of them as he continues to remake his team after missing the playoffs.

Terms of the deal were reported to be three years, 37.5 million with $25 million guaranteed. The five-year veteran is coming off a career-high 60 catch campaign in 2020, including four touchdowns. Prior to playing the Chargers this past season, Belichick had this to say about Henry:

"Henry continues to be a complete and very, very good football player for them," said Belichick. "Henry's really been a great player. I've watched him pretty much his whole career. He started at Pulaski Academy down in Little Rock, played for Coach [Kevin] Kelly down there. He had a great career there, went to Arkansas and had a great career at Arkansas. Went to the Chargers and with Virgil Green out, he's really played the Y role this year and showed good ability to block, catch. He runs a variety of routes. He's come back off the injury and has been a very, very productive player for them, along with all their other good skill players. But, he's done a good job for them in a running game, as well as the passing game."

Related Content

news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots nab defensive lineman Henry Anderson

The Patriots continued to address their front seven, making another reported addition along the defensive line with former Jet Henry Anderson.
news

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

New England reportedly makes a move on another wide receiver, adding Kendrick Bourne from San Francisco.
news

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

The Patriots reportedly continued a busy Monday, adding veteran receiver Nelson Agholor.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Deatrich Wise

After a busy day of bringing in external free agents, the Patriots reportedly made a move to retain one of their own players.
news

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

The Patriots reportedly have continued a busy tampering period adding two more defensive players, Matt Judon and Jalen Mills.
news

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

The Patriots continue to make free agency moves, solidifying their defensive line with a former Miami Dolphin.
news

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

The Patriots have reportedly made a big splash with their opening move of 2021's free agency market with the addition of a tight end.
news

Report: Patriots trading Marcus Cannon to Houston

According to the Boston Globe, the Patriots are trading veteran tackle Marcus Cannon to Houston.
news

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Just prior to the start of free agency the Patriots have reportedly made a move to bring back Cam Newton.
news

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

The Patriots reportedly make a move to lock up one of the best special teamers in the NFL.

Latest News

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

NFL Notes: Aggressive Patriots hit the ground running

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Pats FA frenzy kicks things off

Patriots News Blitz 3/16: Patriots go all in

Report: Patriots nab defensive lineman Henry Anderson

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Offseason Report: Patriots signing blitz continues

Reportedly, the New England Patriots continue to be aggressive on the second day of the legal tampering period.

Rapoport breaks down Patriots' reported free agency acquisitions so far

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport breaks down the New England Patriots' free agency acquisitions so far.

Offseason Report: New England aggressive during FA legal tampering period

Reportedly, the New England Patriots are aggressive on the first day of the legal tampering period.

Garafolo: Patriots, Jonnu Smith reportedly agree to terms on contract

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports that the New England Patriots and tight end Jonnu Smith have agreed to terms on a contract.

Schrager: Re-signing Cam Newton was a 'no-brainer' for Pats

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses the New England Patriots re-signing Cam Newton.

Patriots and Revolution host Women in Sports panel

The New England Patriots and New England Revolution hosted a virtual hour-long panel with influential women in sports on Thursday, March 11. The panelists offered pieces of advice and discussed their careers and challenges they have overcome to become leaders in the sports industry.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising