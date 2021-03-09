Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 09, 2021 at 06:51 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Brown_Trent_LAC011319_DS0448-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman
Trent Brown.

According to an early morning report from Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are re-acquiring offensive tackle Trent Brown from the Las Vegas Raiders, terms of the deal have not been disclosed, however, it's expected that Brown will re-do his deal and will play out 2021 on a one-year contract with the Patriots.

Still just 27, Brown locked down the left tackle spot in 2018, playing every game and helping to lead the Patriots to a Super Bowl title with a dominant rushing attack that the monstrous Brown was a big part of. Brown's return helps solidify the position that had some questions this offseason, whether he returns to the left side or sticks to the right, where he played upon signing with the Raiders.

The Patriots got a solid performance from rookie Michael Onwenu at right tackle in 2020, but he, like left tackle Isaiah Wynn, could have some interior versatility. Where Brown ends up matters less than the Patriots reinforcing their tackle depth, along with the potential return by Marcus Cannon who opted out of 2020.

With Justin Herron also in the mix, bringing back Brown is a strong first move of the coming free agency cycle to ensure the edges of the offense are well-protected.

