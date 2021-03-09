NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

When word initially spread of the Patriots move to bring back tackle Trent Brown, there were some immediate questions that came to mind. What does it mean for free agents Joe Thuney and David Andrews? Where will Brown play, and will that affect Isaiah Wynn? Is there room for a Marcus Cannon return?

These questions will be answered in due time, but for now the Patriots get back a player who performed well in his lone season in Foxborough. Brown was a big part of the rushing attack in 2018, and at 27 still should have plenty left in the tank despite missing a lot of time due to injuries with the Raiders over the last two seasons.

Brown agreed to re-do his contract, signing a one-year, $11 million deal that will allow him to test the waters in 2022, just as he did after the Super Bowl season three years ago.

The Patriots will have plenty of options in 2021 with Brown aboard. Bill Belichick could insert him back into the left tackle spot he manned back in 2018, or he could move to the right side where he played for the Raiders when healthy while Wynn stays at left tackle. Or Wynn could slide inside to left guard while Brown takes over at left tackle, leaving Michael Onwenu to perhaps battle with Cannon for the right tackle spot should the veteran return after opting out in 2020.

As for Thuney, it would seem he's destined to hit the free agent market. After playing on the franchise tag last season, MMQB reported the sides haven't made any headway on an extension, so signs point toward a departure.