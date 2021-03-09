Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

If Hightower does come back, would you be more tempted using the 15th pick for a CB? Would Hightower solidify the LBs enough to pass on someone like Parsons to go for one of the top CBs? -@Tomhilbilly

It does seem like there will be a cornerback or two to consider at 15th, with Caleb Farley likely gone, but Patrick Surtain and Jaycee Horn probably still there. If the team were to trade Stephon Gilmore, with J.C. Jackson probably back for just one more season, cornerback is certainly a long-term need, especially for a tough man coverage corner like Surtain and Horn are.

They've invested first-round picks in defensive backs just twice – Brandon Meriweather in 2007 and Devin McCourty in 2010, both came near the bottom of the first. They paid Gilmore in free agency in a way that signals how much they value a true number one, but are they ready to make that leap in the draft? Surtain makes a lot of sense there, but like Parsons, it would have to unfold in just the right way for the Pats to get a shot at him, or even Jaylen Waddle for that matter.

But cornerback and tackle seem like the two positions most likely to have value fall due to a run on QBs in the top 10. –Mike Dussault

Should we focus this offseason as "Find the QB of the future" or "Build a team for the QB of the future"? Seems like we should build up everywhere else and focus on QB next year. Ride or die Stiddy-ites. -@brassandbranch

I think the "ride it out with Stidham" crew is having their moment right now because pre-FA and pre-draft, no appetizing option is truly available. I'm focusing specifically on Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo, the two most popular names for the Pats right now and still are both under contract to other teams. So unless you can talk yourself into Ryan Fitzpatrick, who could actually be retiring, what's really the difference of just being patient until the draft?

It might look like the Patriots are rolling with Stidham, but I think for them to get their best possible option at quarterback for 2021 and beyond they have to wait until the draft. Then, after teams get their quarterbacks of the future, as many as five in the first ten picks, other options, like Garoppolo, will actually become more available. You're going to overpay by trying to pry one of them loose right now.

I know "get the QB now so you can sign weapons" is a big talking point, but I think the best route is letting things play out, drafting someone and then signing a veteran after the draft. And if none of that works out, roll with Stidham until he or another option emerges.

It doesn't have to be one or the other, but I don't think there will be a major departure from what we've come to know about the Patriots roster-building philosophies. A chunk of cap space probably needs to be reserved for a QB, but after that I expect they'll make some splashes on some young free agents elsewhere on the roster. Hitting on multiple players in the draft is everything though. –Mike Dussault

Do you think we should write off the season and focus on picking up younger players with a long term view or roll the dice on some good quality veterans and see what happens (assuming we have a good QB option)? -@april29ste

As I wrote above, right now it's hard to see that good QB option, or at least an option that really moves the needle immediately. There is an important roster mix, but the Patriots need to get younger. I think the vets they have, and I'm including Chung and Hightower, along with McCourty, are enough old guys to keep the locker room culture intact.