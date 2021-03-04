2021 Free Agent Forecast: Cornerbacks

Then there are the one-time blue chippers (Kirkpatrick, Alexander, Darby) who might benefit from a change of scenery to boost their careers. Finally, we have former Patriots who've gone on to have decent spells with other teams (Roberts, LeBlanc, Hilton).

Of course, there are almost always names we never see coming (remember Lenzy Pipkins last offseason?), so, it's very difficult to predict exactly who the Patriots might pursue. They certainly have the salary cap room to go after some of the bigger names out there, but that isn't usually this team's style. Meanwhile, I would expect Jackson, a restricted free agent, to receive a tender offer from New England, and McCourty could be back with his twin brother, Devin, in the secondary, though it's by no means a guarantee.