2021 Free Agent Forecast: Linebackers

Ja'Whaun Bentley got a ton of quality experience in 2020 and will enter the final year of his rookie deal, but after him and Hightower the defense is young on the second level, with former practice squad players Terez Hall and Tashaun Bower also breaking through and seeing some game time.

John Simon played 69 percent of the snaps, the most of any non-defensive back on the defense in 2020, while Calhoun showed some early flashes in his second season as a pass rusher but battled injuries and was limited to just 10 games. Copeland was heavily in the special teams rotation before seeing his season ended by injury.

Add it all up and there's a ton of uncertainty at the linebacker position and it wouldn't be surprising to see them be aggressive at the spot in free agency.

Free agents like Lavonte David and Matt Milano are dynamic, sideline-to-sideline players, something the defense would greatly benefit from, but all will be highly coveted in free agency and come at a steep cost, assuming their teams even allow them to get away. With some cap space to fill, the Patriots could look to make a splash, unless they want to lean into the development of young players like Chase Winovich, Anfernee Jennings and Josh Uche.

In that case, the second tier of linebackers could instead be more in the Patriots' crosshairs.

Jayon Brown is undersized but has the kind of coverage ability to make a difference for the Pats defense. Vince Biegel lost 2020 to injury but is the type the Patriots have been known to take a flier on. His experience with Brian Flores helps, and could help in the role Simon played last year. Ragland played for Matt Patricia in Detroit last season and the former Alabama linebacker could provide some veteran depth in an interior off-the-ball role.

The Patriots must continue to build around their recent draft picks, as a stable of versatile linebackers has always been a hallmark of Bill Belichick's best defenses. The position should be a priority this offseason.