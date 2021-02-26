Report: Chung, Hightower and Cannon healthy and ready for 2021

This week, over 100 Massachusetts high school football captains and coaches joined Hall of Famer Andre Tippett, Patriots captains Matthew Slater and David Andrews, and MIAA Associate Executive Director, Richard Pearson, on an informative video call to kickoff the MIAA football season, which has been moved to the spring. Slater and Andrews touched upon their leadership styles, navigating through a season in a pandemic, their memories of high school football and advice for the season.