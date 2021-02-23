Analysis: Will Patriots play tag again?

Last year, with much less cap space to work with the team still chose to tag Joe Thuney and, despite the drop in cap number, because the team tagged the steady guard last year, they'd have to pay him 120 percent of that salary ($17.7 million) if they chose to tag him again in 2021.

Thuney's tagging in 2020 was a bit of a surprise and that means you can't totally rule out another surprise, though it's worth noting that last year the team waited until the deadline to make the move on Thuney.

Over the course of Bill Belichick's tenure, franchised players can be grouped into three outcomes – tagged and gone, tagged and extended, and tagged and traded.

The tagged and extended group is highlighted by Vince Wilfork, tagged in 2010 then signing a five-year extension. Logan Mankins would follow a similar path a year later, tagged then extended six years, though he'd only play two of those. Most recently prior to Thuney, Stephen Gostkowski was tagged in 2015 before being extended on a four-year deal.

Wes Welker (2012) and Asante Samuel (2007) are two big names who played out their final season on the tag with the Patriots before departing via free agency the following season. Adam Vinatieri was tagged twice, first in 2002 before signing a three-year deal, then again in 2005, which would be his final season with the Patriots.

The two examples of a tag and trade were Matt Cassel, coming off his 2008 season that saw him replace Tom Brady and lead the Pats to an 11-5 record, who was traded with Mike Vrabel to Kansas City for a second-round pick. In 2003, Tebucky Jones was tagged and traded to the Saints for third- and seventh-round picks in 2003 and a fourth-round pick in 2004.