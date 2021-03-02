2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Official website of the New England Patriots

Mar 02, 2021 at 03:01 PM
headshot-erik-scalavino
Erik Scalavino

Patriots.com Writer

16x9-pdc-fa-forecast-tes-ap

The new NFL year begins Wednesday, March 17, and with it, the advent of 2021's free agent marketplace. Leading up to that first day, we'll examine the landscape from a Patriots perspective, continuing with tight ends.

PATRIOTS FREE AGENTS

None

OTHER NOTABLE NFL FREE AGENTS

Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Hunter Henry (Los Angeles Chargers), Marcedes Lewis (Green Bay Packers), Jared Cook (New Orleans Saints), Jonnu Smith (Tennessee Titans)

POSSIBLE PATRIOTS

Henry, Smith, Gerald Everett (Los Angeles Rams), Jacob Hollister (Seattle Seahawks), Tyler Kroft (Buffalo Bills)

Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81)
AP PHOTO BY KYUSUNG GONG
Los Angeles Rams tight end Gerald Everett (81)

