2021 Free Agent Forecast: Tight Ends

Of the many non-former Patriots available this year, Henry probably makes the most sense for New England. Coming out of his first NFL contract, the versatile Henry is just entering his prime (age 26) and is a player head coach Bill Belichick has praised at length, as recently as this past season when the Patriots visited the Chargers in L.A.

Another intriguing young player like Henry is Smith (25), who's done some damage against the Patriots in recent years. New England often likes to snag players from other teams who've fared well against the Patriots, so, Smith could be an attractive option.

Everett (age 26) impressed during the Rams' victory over New England in 2020, which could open some eyes to his potential. Kroft is a bit older than the aforementioned players at 28, and perhaps not as talented all-around, but he might help upgrade the position here in Foxborough while detracting from the reigning AFC East Champs in Orchard Park.