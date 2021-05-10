Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi

Official website of the New England Patriots

May 10, 2021 at 04:44 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of free agent LB Harvey Langi (Pronounced – LONG-ee). Terms of the contract were not announced.

Langi, 28, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with New England out of Brigham Young in 2017. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and played in one game before finishing the year on the reserve/non-football injury list. The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder was released by New England after training camp in 2018 and spent time on the New York Jets practice squad that season and on their 53-man roster in 2019 and 2020. Overall, Langi has played in 31 regular season games with nine starts and totaled 39 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Last season with the Jets, Langi played in 14 games with six starts and accumulated 34 total tackles, one pass defensed and one fumble recovery.

This is a 2017 photo of Harvey Langi of the New England Patriots NFL football team. This image reflects the New England Patriots active roster as of June 5, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Harvey Langi

# LB

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 250 lbs
  • College: Brigham Young

