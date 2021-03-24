Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Mar 24 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 PM

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Patrick Chung did it all for the Patriots

Mar 24, 2021 at 09:27 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

16x9-chung-eja-backofjersey
Photo by Eric J. Adler

When Patrick Chung was drafted in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft, it was hoped he would be a key building block as the defense underwent a major transition from a veteran core that went to four Super Bowls in the 2000s. It wasn't the most direct route, but Chung fulfilled those hopes, playing in five Super Bowls, winning three more titles and earning a spot among Patriots greats who won multiple championships.

With Chung announcing his retirement last week, it's the perfect time to take a look back at his unique Patriots career and how he overcame the challenges that stunted his early development with the team and cemented his place in team history.

Chung's fit was immediately apparent when the Patriots drafted him. As Rodney Harrison was retiring, Chung seemed the perfect strong safety fit to take over for the edgy Harrison, the long-time tone-setter for the defense. Chung played with a similar chip on his shoulder and love for the game.

Nick Caserio heralded Chung's arrival, telling the Patriots draft party at Gillette Stadium about his experience interviewing Chung during the draft process.

"After 15 minutes, we were ready to run through a wall," said Caserio. "It was like 'sign me up.' … This is one of these guys, the more you're around him, you like what you see."

2009---Chung-watermarked
Photo by David Silverman

The Oregon product played all 16 games as a rookie in 2009 and rose to a full-time role in 2010, kicking off his second season with a team-leading 16 combined tackles against the Bengals, which would stand as a career-high for Chung. But it was in Week 4 against the Dolphins that Chung truly had his coming-out party.

With the Patriots coming off a disappointing loss to the Jets, following by a troubling shootout win over the Bills, there were murmurs that New England was finally falling back to the pack in the AFC East. But Chung and the Pats exploded on Monday Night Football, with Chung blocking two kicks that both resulted in touchdowns, along with getting the only pick-six of his career, in a 41-14 blowout of Miami.

Two weeks later, Chung would suffer a knee injury that would force him to miss the first two games of his career. It was the start of some unfortunate injuries that derailed his development during his first stint with New England. Still, Chung continued to grow into a leader in New England.

"Chung is a guy that takes control," second-year cornerback Devin McCourty said early in the 2011 season. "No matter what the situation is, if things are going good or going bad, you're always going to hear Chung. He's always going to be that guy motivating you, making the calls out on the field. Even if you're in the locker room and something happens, Chung is always that guy in the middle trying to get guys doing the right thing. I think that's big for our team."

In 2011, Chung would be held to just eight games due to a broken thumb that required surgery and a foot injury. His absence on the field was felt in every game he missed. He would return for the season-finale and for all three playoff games, including an up-close look at Eli Manning's sideline pass to Mario Manningham in Super Bowl 46 that was a dagger in the Patriots' championship hopes.

2012 wasn't much kinder to Chung, with a shoulder injury costing him four more games, and by early December, it looked like the writing was on the wall for Chung in New England.

"Of Patrick Chung's 16 snaps, 14 come on the final three drives when the outcome was well in hand," wrote ESPN's Mike Reiss after an early-December win over the Texans. "He has really fallen out of favor when all players are healthy, as rookie Tavon Wilson is playing over him in the dime. Chung is essentially a special teamer and depth option at this point, which is a hard fall for the 2009 second-round draft choice who opened the year as a starter."

When Chung signed with Philadelphia the following offseason, it seemed like a disappointing end for a player that seemed by most standards to be an ideal Patriot. Injuries hurt Chung's momentum, but he clearly made a difference when he was on the field and playing to his strengths.

Photos: Best of Patrick Chung 

Presenting some of our favorite photos of Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who recently announced his retirement after an 11-year NFL career.

HT011417_DS0190a-watermarked
1 / 33
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography DSPics
@DB112915_KN1106-watermarked
2 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
2009---Chung-watermarked
3 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
MV120218_EJA0159-watermarked
4 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
@JJ122312_DS1685-watermarked
5 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
SBLI_AF020517Postgame_DS1872-watermarked
6 / 33
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography DSPics
NYJ122416_DS1433-watermarked
7 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
IMG_1831-605336-watermarked
8 / 33
New England Patriots
@CB100916_JM132-watermarked
9 / 33
Photo by Jim Mahoney
013117PC_EJA19-watermarked
10 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
KC090717RKK_DS488-watermarked
11 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
@KCC012019_DS2475-watermarked
12 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
061816-Chung-Messi_DS06-watermarked
13 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
080218TC-NonMedia_DS687-watermarked
14 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
DB011412_KN1785-watermarked
15 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
060619-SBLIII-RingCeremony_DS0866-watermarked
16 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
@DB111217_DS1683-watermarked
17 / 33
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman Photography DSPics
AF102217_MRKT2148-watermarked
18 / 33
New England Patriots
080316TC_EJA059-watermarked
19 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
SBLIII-020319-LAR-Postgame_EJA0131-watermarked
20 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
SBLI_AF020517Postgame_KN1319-watermarked
21 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
SBLIII-012719-SendOffRally_DS762-watermarked
22 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
@MD100410_DS1342-watermarked
23 / 33
Photo by David Silverman
IMG_1883-605378-watermarked
24 / 33
New England Patriots
@DB111217_KN1908a-watermarked
25 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
Christycanyoutouchup-602166-watermarked
26 / 33
New England Patriots
@NYJ112518_DS0904-watermarked
27 / 33
Photo by David Silverman/David Silverman
CB-102719_DDD0465-watermarked
28 / 33
Photo by Dwight Darian/New England Patriots
091318-Chung_EJA02-watermarked
29 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
NYJ-092219_EJA1057-watermarked
30 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler
@MD121117_KN1235-watermarked
31 / 33
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
BB-122119_Masse2059-watermarked
32 / 33
New England Patriots/New England Patriots
HT-120119_EJA0370-watermarked
33 / 33
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

After injuries cost Chung four games in his single season with the Eagles, he was released and many Patriots fans found it surprising to see him return to New England. But this time around the defense was better-suited to Chung's strengths.

"I think our utilization of him has been better," said Bill Belichick regarding how things were different during Chung's second stint in New England. "He's been pretty much the same player but I think we've been able to utilize him better the last three years and he's done a great job embracing the different responsibilities that we've given him, which he has a lot of different things to do on the defense within the game or from game to game."

Upon his return in 2014, it all clicked for Chung in New England. Initially thought to be a special teams reinforcement, Chung quickly reassimilated into the defense, carving out a hydbrid safety/linebacker role that would become a key feature of the Patriots defense. Instead of playing deep safety or coverage from the slot, Chung became a jack of all trades in the middle of the field and a key complement to fellow safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon.

The trio would go on to backstop three titles.

Most compelling was Chung's ability to avoid the injuries that had plagued him early in his career. In his six seasons with the Patriots from 2014-2019, he'd miss just five games total.

Building on his experiences from Super Bowl 46, Chung was a key part of Super Bowl 49, helping make a critical goal-line stop on Marshawn Lynch with Dont'a Hightower one play before Malcolm Butler's interception sealed the New England win. Hightower got plenty of credit for the play, but Chung was just as much involved, somehow tripping up Lynch and setting him up for Hightower to stop the play short of the goal-line.

After winning a championship in his first season back with the Pats, there was no looking back for Chung, who would go on to play in every playoff game the Patriots had the rest of the decade. But in a strange twist, a broken arm in Super Bowl 53 would hold Chung to just 26 snaps, yet the defense was still able to shut down the Rams and secure a third ring for Chung.

It was reminiscent of how Rodney Harrison saw one of his Super Bowl championships with the Patriots unfold. A little over a decade after being brought in as a potential Harrison replacement, the connection from Harrison to Chung had come full circle, with both watching the confetti fall from the sidelines with a sling on.

It's hard to imagine the Patriots winning their last three Super Bowl championships without the leadership, versatility and tone-setting play that Chung brought to the team. He was a vital piece and, in many ways, was one of the original multi-tool defensive backs that now populate the Patriots secondary as part of the latest NFL defensive evolution.

While he likely won't end up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Chung's valued place in Patriots history is locked and we could very well see him in one of the Patriots' Hall of Fame red jackets before too long.

Related Content

news

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

A week into free agency a valuable leader is reportedly returning to the Patriots offensive backfield.
news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

Mel Kiper's latest Patriots mock draft selection continues to show his competitiveness through pre-draft evaluations.
news

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

With a variety to choose from, there was an award for seemingly every one of the Patriots incoming free agents.
news

Reports: Robert Kraft happy with spending spree

Patriots owner Robert Kraft talked to MMQB and FMIA about the Patriots thought process heading into free agency.
news

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

The Patriots have remade much of their team after the opening of the NFL's 2021 league year.
news

Report: Patriots sign Raekwon McMillan

Another linebacker is reportedly joining the Patriots in free agency.
news

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

According to a report from ESPN, the Patriots have locked up a multi-time captain on a four-year deal.
news

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Coming off a career-best season, the Patriots are reportedly welcoming back their kicker from 2020.
news

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

The Patriots continued to reportedly add to their defensive front, this time with a former Packers defensive tackle.
news

Report: Patriots trade Ryan Izzo to Texans

After reportedly acquiring two tight ends in free agency, NFL Network reports that Ryan Izzo is on the move to Houston.

Latest News

Patriots Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: How does free agency frenzy impact Patriots draft plans?

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

Patrick Chung did it all for the Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 3/24: Karras is ready to contribute

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Kyle Van Noy Press Conference 3/24: 'One goal in mind and I think everybody's got that'

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

Raekwon McMillan Press Conference 3/24: 'All about team and winning'

Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

One-on-one with Davon Godchaux

Megan O'Brien sat down with the new defensive lineman for New England, Davon Godchaux to discuss his first day at the stadium and what he expects for the upcoming season.

Davon Godchaux Press Conference 3/24: 'Just help the team win'

Patriots defensive lineman Davon Godchaux addresses the media via video conference on Wednesday, March 24,2021.

Jonnu Smith Press Conference 3/23: 'I am here to help the team win'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.

Ted Karras Press Conference 3/23: 'Excited to get back to work'

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising