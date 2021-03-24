Patrick Chung did it all for the Patriots

After injuries cost Chung four games in his single season with the Eagles, he was released and many Patriots fans found it surprising to see him return to New England. But this time around the defense was better-suited to Chung's strengths.

"I think our utilization of him has been better," said Bill Belichick regarding how things were different during Chung's second stint in New England. "He's been pretty much the same player but I think we've been able to utilize him better the last three years and he's done a great job embracing the different responsibilities that we've given him, which he has a lot of different things to do on the defense within the game or from game to game."

Upon his return in 2014, it all clicked for Chung in New England. Initially thought to be a special teams reinforcement, Chung quickly reassimilated into the defense, carving out a hydbrid safety/linebacker role that would become a key feature of the Patriots defense. Instead of playing deep safety or coverage from the slot, Chung became a jack of all trades in the middle of the field and a key complement to fellow safeties Devin McCourty and Duron Harmon.

The trio would go on to backstop three titles.

Most compelling was Chung's ability to avoid the injuries that had plagued him early in his career. In his six seasons with the Patriots from 2014-2019, he'd miss just five games total.

Building on his experiences from Super Bowl 46, Chung was a key part of Super Bowl 49, helping make a critical goal-line stop on Marshawn Lynch with Dont'a Hightower one play before Malcolm Butler's interception sealed the New England win. Hightower got plenty of credit for the play, but Chung was just as much involved, somehow tripping up Lynch and setting him up for Hightower to stop the play short of the goal-line.

After winning a championship in his first season back with the Pats, there was no looking back for Chung, who would go on to play in every playoff game the Patriots had the rest of the decade. But in a strange twist, a broken arm in Super Bowl 53 would hold Chung to just 26 snaps, yet the defense was still able to shut down the Rams and secure a third ring for Chung.

It was reminiscent of how Rodney Harrison saw one of his Super Bowl championships with the Patriots unfold. A little over a decade after being brought in as a potential Harrison replacement, the connection from Harrison to Chung had come full circle, with both watching the confetti fall from the sidelines with a sling on.

It's hard to imagine the Patriots winning their last three Super Bowl championships without the leadership, versatility and tone-setting play that Chung brought to the team. He was a vital piece and, in many ways, was one of the original multi-tool defensive backs that now populate the Patriots secondary as part of the latest NFL defensive evolution.