Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon Mar 22 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

One-on-one with TE Hunter Henry

Patriots Sign 10 Free Agents

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

Report: Patriots bringing back Nick Folk

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Anderson, Mills excited to jump into Belichick's versatile defense

Mar 22, 2021 at 03:55 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

notebook-watermarks-template (1)

The Patriots made plenty of moves at the start of free agency and while it might've been surprising to see them so aggressive, it wasn't surprising to see them go after versatile defenders like Henry Anderson and Jalen Mills.

Speaking with the media for the first time since signing in New England, both Anderson and Mills expressed excitement to play for Bill Belichick and his staff, in a defense known for putting players in their best position to succeed.

Mills explained three things that drew him to the Patriots.

"One, you have to start with this organization, what they stand by and what they represent," said the defensive back. "And then two, of course, being coached by coach Belichick. I don't even really have to speak too much about that. And three, how they run their defense.

"They've got guys who are very versatile, who are playing multiple positions and I think that's where this league is going to now, guys playing multiple positions. It's all about confusing quarterbacks and being able to make plays."

After spending three seasons with the Colts and three seasons with the Jets, Anderson was well-familiar with the Patriots defense.

"It's always a fun defense to watch, they do a lot of different things on film," said Anderson. "A lot of smart guys that are able to handle a lot of different roles and do what they're asked to do."

Mills and Anderson hope that they can be those same kinds of players. For Mills, it will be in the secondary, where he played all over the Eagles secondary and will now try to emulate the just-retired Patrick Chung, who Mills had a great appreciation for.

"[Chung]'s a guy who's been doing it for a long time and when you talk about playing multiple positions, that guy is one of the definitions of it," said Mills. "I have a lot of respect for his game and what he's done in this organization."

For Anderson, it's upfront along a new-look defensive line where he'll hope to contribute in multiple ways, alongside fellow free agency signing Davon Godchaux.

"Over the years I've played pretty much every position on the line of scrimmage and feel comfortable everywhere," said Anderson. "Whatever I'm asked to do I'm going to continue to try to improve and help this defense.

"It was pretty cool to be in that building for the first time and get to meet some of the coaching staff that I've heard a lot of good things about. I've had some teammates over the years play for the Patriots, they've had a lot of good things to say, so pretty cool experience being in there, I've admired that defense for a while."

Related Content

news

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Fresh off a throwing session, Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne are excited to see where things will go in New England.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/4: Pats close the notebook on 2020

The Patriots coaches and captains made their final appearances of the 2020 season to wrap up a challenging year.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 1/1: Pats ready to leave it all on the field vs. Jets

With one final game against the Jets, Lawrence Guy sees his team playing for each other and finishing the year on a high note.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/31: Phillips a 2020 bright spot on defense

The Patriots leading tackler has made a big impression in his first year with the team, blossoming in the defensive scheme and embracing the culture.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/30: Rookies stay resilient in a challenging year unlike any other

Despite a lack of preseason preparation, a handful of Patriots rookies have still found a way to make an impact.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/29: McDaniels eyes strong finish

The Patriots offensive coordinator is hoping for the Patriots best effort of the season as they quickly turn the page to the Jets.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/26: Every rep is an opportunity for young Patriots

The coaching staff checked in on Saturday as a collection of young players look to put the finishing touches on a promising seasons.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/24: Newton looks to maximize opportunities against Bills

The Patriots quarterback is well familiar with the Bills coaching staff and knows what it will take to pull off the upset.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/23: Herron is latest rookie to see an expanded role

The Patriots have gotten some solid contributions from their rookie class and left tackle Justin Herron is the latest to make strides.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/22: Belichick praises Pats Pro Bowlers

Bill Belichick touched on the excellent seasons that landed three of his players in the Pro Bowl.
news

Unfiltered Notebook 12/21: Pro Bowler Gilmore reportedly needs surgery

Stephon Gilmore was named a Pro Bowler for the third-straight season as he reportedly prepares for surgery to repair a partially-torn quad.

Latest News

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Re-Sign C David Andrews

Anderson, Mills excited to jump into Belichick's versatile defense

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

NFL Announces Plans for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Reports: Robert Kraft happy with spending spree

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Ted Karras on returning to Patriots: 'It's been great seeing my old friends and teammates'

Megan O'Brien sat down with Ted Karras to discuss his return to New England and what he expects from this upcoming season

One-on-one with Henry Anderson: 'It's cool to be a part of a big free agent class'

Megan O'Brien sat down with Henry Anderson to discuss his first day at the stadium and what it feels like to be a part of this free agent class for the New England Patriots

Thank You Patrick Chung

New England Patriots defensive back Patrick Chung announced his retirement last week after an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. We look back at his decade in New England and say thank you to the 3-time Super Bowl champion.

Kendrick Bourne: 'Positive energy, so I just feel it is going to be an awesome year'    

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Jalen Mills: 'Can't wait to go out and compete with these guys'

Megan O'Brien sat down with the newest safety in New England, Jalen Mills to discuss his expectations for this upcoming season.

Henry Anderson Press Conference 3/22: 'I think I fit well in this [defensive] scheme'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Monday, March 22, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising