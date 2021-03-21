Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

Defensive backs - Jalen Mills, J.C. Jackson (second-round tender), Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Adrian Phillips, Stephon Gilmore, Jonathan Jones, JoeJuan Williams, Myles Bryant, D'Angelo Ross, Dee Virgin

The addition of the versatile Mills gives the Patriots some insurance in what is still a position spot with some questions. Jackson was tagged with a second-round tender, while Gilmore enters the final year of his deal and will likely be seeking a new one. If both return it keeps the Patriots' solid secondary intact, with a nice blend of youth and veterans at each of the spots.

The retirement of Patrick Chung hurts, but there are enough hybrid strong safeties like Phillips, Dugger and now Mills to help replace him on the field. The need for a deep safety could be something to monitor as the team grooms a long-term Devin McCourty replacement.