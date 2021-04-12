Analysis: No easy way to replace Edelman

He'd follow that up with one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history against the Falcons and then culminate his career with 10 catches for 141 yards against the Rams, earning him the game's Most Valuable Player award and a third championship ring.

The loss of Edelman is a significant one to the Patriots, both on and off the field. Third-year receivers Jakobi Meyers, N'Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski will all be counted on to step up and help replace Edelman's production.

"When I got here it was definitely Jules for sure," said Meyers this past season when asked about who he followed when he arrived in New England. "That's the best player on your team and you want to be a good player in the NFL, why not follow the standard that was set by the main guy? It's pretty easy for me to see what him and Slater do pretty much every day and just try to incorporate it into my own NFL lifestyle."