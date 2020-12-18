Unfiltered Notebook 12/17: Newton re-energized for divisional clash

Webex Quotes of Note

Jakobi Meyers on who he looked up to when he arrived in New England:

"When I got here it was definitely Jules for sure. That's the best player on your team and you want to be a good player in the NFL, why not follow the standard that was set by the main guy? It's pretty easy for me to see what him and Slater do pretty much every day and just try to incorporate it into my own NFL lifestyle.

Josh Uche on returning home to play in Miami:

"It's great to go back home and have the opportunity to play in front of my family and my friends. Definitely growing up aside from the [Miami] Hurricanes the first real NFL game I went it was actually a Dolphins game. To be back in that stadium it's gonna be a great feeling."

N'Keal Harry on how Cam Newton has helped him this year: