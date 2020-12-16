Unfiltered Notebook 12/16: Pats size up another impressive rookie quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa is giving Dolphins fans every reason to believe they might've found themselves a franchise quarterback and this weekend the Patriots will get their first up-close look at the talented first-rounder. It's still early, but since being inserted into the lineup, the rookie has shown well for himself.

If the Patriots are to bounce back after their loss to the Rams, they'll need to find a way to force Tua into looking like a rookie, similar to how they did to Justin Herbert two weeks ago.

"He gets rid of the ball very quickly, doesn't hold it much, sees coverage well, has taken good care of the ball, hasn't thrown the ball to the defense," commented Bill Belichick this week. "But, you know, sees what he's got, understands the pressure, understands the timing of routes, gets the ball out quickly and has enough quickness in the pocket to make it difficult for the pass rush to get to him. He can run a little bit, but he's more, I would say, of a quicker guy in the pocket that's elusive and really wants to throw more than he wants to run."

Veteran captain Devin McCourty was similarly impressed with Tua's first starts in the NFL. McCourty and the secondary will be responsible for derailing Tagovailoa's ascending passing stats, with him cracking 300 yards for the first time in his career last week against the Chiefs after throwing for 296 against the Bengals.

"Decision making, strong arm, puts the ball in the right place," said McCourty of what stands out on film from Tua. "I think when you talk about that poise, and I think he has nine or 10 touchdowns and only one interception, it comes from understanding what you have on a play, when you can take a chance, when it's there, when it's not there so I wanna check down, throwing the ball away. You can see why they've had a lot of success with him as their quarterback.

Fellow safety and leading tackler Adrian Phillips added that Tua isn't afraid to go to his other options, making a late run against the Chiefs with weaponry from down the Dolphins depth chart.

"He gets the ball out fast, he goes to his whole progression," said Phillips. "When you talk about rookies, from time to time, they usually zero in on a specific route and if that route isn't there, then they take off. But this is a guy that goes through each progression and he can make you miss in the pocket."

McCourty pointed out that Tagovailoa is just the latest of a group of young quarterbacks who have stepped to the forefront in recent seasons and will be the league's next generation.

"There's a new crop of guys, call it from rookie to third and fourth year, that have really taken the league by storm," said McCourty. "We played a lot of them this year, but I'd say overall, there's just a lot of them in the league so there's really no way to avoid them."

The Patriots have traditionally had good success against younger quarterbacks and they'll need another great effort in Miami. Phillips said the Patriots were keeping their focus on Miami and finishing strong, no matter how the chips might fall.