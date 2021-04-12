Edelman's unlikely star turn comes to an end

When Bill Belichick called Julian Edelman to inform him that the Patriots had just chosen him in the seventh round back in 2009, even the coach had no idea how he might one day use him. In the ensuing 12 years, the Patriots managed to incorporate him in virtually every imaginable way.

The former Kent State quarterback decided to retire, ending one of the most unlikely legendary careers in Patriots history. Edelman leaves Foxborough with 620 receptions for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns, but those numbers are only a small part of his immense impact on the franchise.

Edelman also returned punts, played defensive back, threw touchdown passes and ignited the Gillette Stadium crowds with his enthusiasm and performance too many times to count.

But before any of that took place, Belichick called Edelman on that April night, and both agreed they had no idea what position he'd play.

"He just told me to be ready," Edelman said several years ago, thinking back to his early days. "He said I don't know where you'll play but we'll figure that out. Just get here and be ready to go."

Truth be told, it didn't look like the coach would need to spend much time worrying about finding a spot for a converted college quarterback. When the diminutive Edelman hit the practice fields for the first time during spring OTAs, he did not look the part of an NFL player. He consistently had trouble catching the ball, particularly on punts, and on the rare occasions when he did field the kicks cleanly he often slipped as he tried to quickly race upfield.

Things didn't get much better once training camp began, but then the preseason kicked off and everything suddenly changed. Edelman was back deep to return a punt in Philadelphia, and on his first chance he took it 75 yards to the house. A mic'd up Belichick was seen on the sideline needling Wes Welker, the man Edelman was trying to replicate, asking him if he knew who Wally Pipp was.

Pipp was the former New York Yankee made famous for being replaced by Lou Gehrig, never to be heard from again. Welker enjoyed plenty more great moments with the Patriots over the next four years, but Edelman emerged as a player worthy of comparison. In fact, Edelman's 620 catches are second only to Welker's 672 in team history.

So, how did Edelman go from an athletic project perhaps worthy of development to a standout Super Bowl hero and MVP? It certainly didn't happen overnight.