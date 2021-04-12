How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

It's a tough sports town that will either chew you up or embrace you so fully you are forever intertwined. With every courtside appearance, first pitch and banner wave, Julian secured his place as the latter.

It is the end of the Edelman Era in New England, and regardless of what's next, Patriots fans will always remember him as a fighter. Like his infamous, tattered and worn gold Kent State shirt he wore every practice, it was always grit over gravitas. That's our Jules.

Before every game, Julian sprinted from one end zone to the other before leaping into the air, like his body could not contain the excitement of being there. Even after 12 years, it never faded.

It's unfortunate that the last time Julian Edelman stepped onto the Gillette Stadium field in a Patriots uniform, he did so in an empty stadium. He deserved a proper goodbye, to hear Patriots fans scream as his name was called in the starting lineup, to be reminded just how much his means to this franchise and these fans in Foxborough and beyond. But the world and the 2020 season just didn't allow for it.