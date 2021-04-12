How Julian Edelman burrowed his way into the heart of Patriots Nation

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 12, 2021
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

With every kick and push of his skateboard along the Charles River, Julian Edelman, this kid from California, became one of us. Or maybe he always was.

There's something about seeing a player, a transplant plopped into new scenery by sheer fate, become a part of the region's heartbeat. We're lucky in New England to see this happen again and again.

But Julian came in with something to prove. "Too this, too that," but Patriots fans don't care what was said about you before you get here. They want you to excel when it matters most. Julian did that almost every time his number was called – coming up with plays so inconceivable it shocked the armchair quarterbacks and fans alike, but seemingly never himself.

Even in moments where doubt probably should have outweighed hope, Julian never gave up. When he wasn't invited to the Combine; when he battled injury; when his team was down 28-3; Julian's faith was unwavering. In this way, he served as an audience surrogate for the Patriots most loyal fans, who, regardless of how dark it was, always saw the light.

In that, he burrowed himself right into the collective heart of Patriots Nation.

While much can, will and should be said about his career, explaining what Julian means to Patriots fans can't be done without talking about social media. It is there, through the lens of JE11, that we got to know and understand Jules.

