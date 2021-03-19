Report: Patriots sign Raekwon McMillan

According to The Athletic's Ben Standig and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have made another addition to their front seven with linebacker Raekwon McMillan. McMillan would make the sixth reported addition to the defensive front, along the defensive line and at linebacker.

After being a 2017 second-round selection of the Dolphins, McMillan tore his ACL in his preseason debut, missing the entire year. He would return in 2018 and play all 16 games, breaking 100 tackles, with two forced fumbles. But his 2019 season was ended early to injury and he was traded to the Raiders in August 2020. He played 16 games with the Raiders, logging just 27 tackles in 16 percent of the defensive snaps, but playing 61 percent of the special teams snaps.