2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Patrick Chung announces his retirement

Report: Patriots bringing back Kyle Van Noy

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Montravius Adams

Report: Ted Karras returning to Patriots 

Analysis: Is Patriots defense going on the offensive?

Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry could reignite two-TE glory days

Report: Patriots add tight end Hunter Henry

Report: Receiver Nelson Agholor latest FA to join Patriots

Patriots Re-Sign defensive lineman Carl Davis

Report: Patriots add receiver Kendrick Bourne

Reports: Patriots add Judon, Mills on four-year deals

Report: Patriots add defensive lineman Davon Godchaux

Report: Patriots add tight end Jonnu Smith

Report: Cam Newton returning to Patriots on a one-year deal

Report: Patriots re-sign Justin Bethel

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Defensive Line

Julian Edelman pens open letter to Meyers Leonard in response to him using anti-Semitic slur 

Making sense of Patriots pre-FA mock drafts

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Running Backs

Report: Patriots re-acquire tackle Trent Brown

2021 Free Agent Forecast: Offensive Line

NFL Notes: Where will Trent Brown fit?

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Bracing for the Free Agency storm

Pre-Free Agency capsules for all 32 NFL teams

Report: Patriots sign Raekwon McMillan

Mar 19, 2021 at 01:29 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Raekwon McMillan AP
AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)
Las Vegas Raiders middle linebacker Raekwon McMillan (54).

According to The Athletic's Ben Standig and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have made another addition to their front seven with linebacker Raekwon McMillan. McMillan would make the sixth reported addition to the defensive front, along the defensive line and at linebacker.

After being a 2017 second-round selection of the Dolphins, McMillan tore his ACL in his preseason debut, missing the entire year. He would return in 2018 and play all 16 games, breaking 100 tackles, with two forced fumbles. But his 2019 season was ended early to injury and he was traded to the Raiders in August 2020. He played 16 games with the Raiders, logging just 27 tackles in 16 percent of the defensive snaps, but playing 61 percent of the special teams snaps.

A hard-hitting inside linebacker, McMillan could provide a presence similar to former Patriot Elandon Roberts, but most directly might find his way onto the roster because of his special teams play, potentially replacing someone like Brandon Copeland, who reportedly signed with the Falcons on Friday.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

