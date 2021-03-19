Report: Patriots sign Raekwon McMillan

According to The Athletic's Ben Standig and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have made another addition to their front seven with linebacker Raekwon McMillan. McMillan would make the sixth reported addition to the defensive front, along the defensive line and at linebacker.
After being a 2017 second-round selection of the Dolphins, McMillan tore his ACL in his preseason debut, missing the entire year. He would return in 2018 and play all 16 games, breaking 100 tackles, with two forced fumbles. But his 2019 season was ended early to injury and he was traded to the Raiders in August 2020. He played 16 games with the Raiders, logging just 27 tackles in 16 percent of the defensive snaps, but playing 61 percent of the special teams snaps.
A hard-hitting inside linebacker, McMillan could provide a presence similar to former Patriot Elandon Roberts, but most directly might find his way onto the roster because of his special teams play, potentially replacing someone like Brandon Copeland, who reportedly signed with the Falcons on Friday.
2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker
Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.