Patriots OL Dustin Woodard is Re-Instated to Active Roster; Release DL Michael Barnett

Apr 12, 2021 at 05:04 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced that that OL Dustin Woodard has been re-instated to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots released DL Michael Barnett.

Dustin Woodard

#61 OL

  • Height: 6-2
  • Weight: 291 lbs
  • College: Memphis

Woodard, 23, originally joined the Patriots as a seventh-round draft pick (230th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Memphis. The 6-foot-2, 291-pounder was placed on the reserve/retired list on Aug. 13, 2020.

Barnett, 23, was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on August 24, 2020 out of Georgia and spent the season on injured reserve. The 6-foot-4, 304-pounder, played in 46 games over four seasons at Georgia from 2015-19 and registered 47 tackles and two passes defensed.

