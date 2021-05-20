Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Official website of the New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today the signing of first-year LS Wes Farnsworth. Terms of the contract were not announced.

Farnsworth, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins on May 9, 2019, out of Nevada. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder was released by Miami at the end of training camp and was signed to a future contract by the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2019. He was released by the Broncos on Aug. 27, 2020. Farnsworth appeared in 25 games during his collegiate career at Nevada and was given the Captain's Award by the team at the end of his senior year.

Patriots Sign 2021 Fourth-Round Pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 fourth-round draft pick RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
Patriots Sign Sixth-Round Pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and QB Brian Hoyer; Release OL Najee Toran

The Patriots announced today the signing of 2021 sixth-round draft pick S Joshuah Bledsoe and veteran QB Brian Hoyer. In addition, the Patriots released OL Najee Toran.
Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

The Patriots announced today the signing of veteran offensive linemen James Ferentz and Alex Redmond. 
Patriots Sign 2021 Fifth-Round Pick LB Cameron McGrone

The Patriots announced today the signing of fifth-round draft pick LB Cameron McGrone.
Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

The Patriots announced today the signing of sixth-round draft pick OL Will Sherman and seventh-round draft pick WR Tre Nixon.
Patriots Sign LB Harvey Langi

The New England Patriots announced today the signing of free agent LB Harvey Langi.
Patriots Sign Rookie Free Agent K Quinn Nordin

The Patriots announced today the signing of rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin. 
Patriots Release Quarterback Jake Dolegala

The Patriots announced that they have released QB Jake Dolegala.
Patriots Sign Restricted Free Agent DB J.C. Jackson; Release OL Dustin Woodard

The Patriots announced today that they have signed restricted free agent DB J.C. Jackson. In addition, the Patriots released OL Dustin Woodard. 
Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.
Patriots OL Dustin Woodard is Re-Instated to Active Roster; Release DL Michael Barnett

The Patriots announced that that OL Dustin Woodard has been re-instated to the active roster. In addition, the Patriots released DL Michael Barnett. 

Lawrence Guy 5/20: 'All the greats say they learn from their failures'

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Do Your Life: Brian Hoyer

Get an inside look at Brian Hoyer's family's NFL journey in this episode of 'Do Your Life.'

Josh Uche 5/18: 'Trying to learn everyday and trying to get better'

Patriots Linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kyle Dugger 5/18: 'Practice is going to be really competitive'

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Highlights from Rookie Mini Camp

Watch the Patriots 2021 rookies get to work at Gillette Stadium.

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.
