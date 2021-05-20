Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Farnsworth, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Miami Dolphins on May 9, 2019, out of Nevada. The 6-foot-1, 240-pounder was released by Miami at the end of training camp and was signed to a future contract by the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2019. He was released by the Broncos on Aug. 27, 2020. Farnsworth appeared in 25 games during his collegiate career at Nevada and was given the Captain's Award by the team at the end of his senior year.