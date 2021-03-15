Report: Patriots bringing back Deatrich Wise

According to a report from ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots will be retaining one of their own free agents, resigning Deatrich Wise to a contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Wise had arguably his best year as a Patriots in 2020, playing 565 snaps, the most of his career, while also picking up the first touchdown of his career, recovering a fumble against the Raiders. With some turnover occurring along the defensive line, Wise gives the Patriots an experienced and versatile player who can contribute from a number of different spots.
A jovial locker room presence, Wise's big grin and long strides are hard to miss. His return will be a welcome one, off the field as much as on it.